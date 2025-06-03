Cori Nevruz Unleashes a Gripping Psychological Thriller with "The Unwelcome Guest"
Wilmington, NC, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Cori Nevruz returns with her fourth psychological thriller, "The Unwelcome Guest," a haunting tale of isolation, paranoia, and survival. Published under Masonboro Press, LLC, this heart-pounding novel is now available in paperback, hardcover audiobook, and ebook formats.
About the Book:
A dream vacation becomes a living nightmare in "The Unwelcome Guest." When four brothers and their wives reunite for a long-awaited getaway, the private island they’ve chosen seems like the perfect sanctuary. The mansion they’ve rented is a haven of luxury: a sprawling library, a state-of-the-art gym, and breathtaking views from every window. It’s a paradise designed to bring the family closer, a place to unwind and rekindle bonds.
But beneath the island’s tranquil façade, something sinister stirs. It starts subtly—an uneasy feeling, items vanishing, and sounds resonating from deep within the mansion’s walls. What initially seems harmless escalates into something much darker. Accidents grow too precise, too deliberate. The sensation of being watched is impossible to shake.As fear takes hold, the family discovers they are completely cut off: no cell service, no internet, and the boat that brought them won’t return for days.
The Unwelcome Guest bides his time, hiding in the walls, waiting for the perfect moment to strike while the family’s dream vacation turns into a deadly nightmare they can’t escape.
Early Praise for The Unwelcome Guest
“A nerve-shredding thriller that will keep you up all night. Cori Nevruz masterfully blends tension and terror.”
— ARC Reader
“An unforgettable, pulse-pounding read that grips you from the first page and doesn’t let go.”
— ARC Reader
Release & Availability:
"The Unwelcome Guest" was released today, June 3, 2025, and is available at online book retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and CoriWroteABook.com.
For Media & Event Inquiries:
For bulk orders, book signings, readings, author discussions, or to request a stop on the summer book tour, please contact www.MasonboroPress.com.
Follow Cori Nevruz for updates on social media and visit www.CoriWroteABook.com for more details.
Contact
Masonboro Press, LLCContact
Cori Nevruz
919-610-8532
masonboropress.com
