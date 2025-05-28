Debbie Feinberg Honored as Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
San Diego, CA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Feinberg of San Diego, California, has been recognized as the Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of marketing. Feinberg will be featured in the upcoming issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Debbie Feinberg
Debbie Feinberg is the owner and founder of Jumpstart San Diego, LLC, a marketing, communications, and branding firm providing world-class expertise to growing, early-stage, and established companies. Her areas of expertise include marketing strategies and communications, healthcare, medical devices, diagnostics, and market research.
Donating a portion of all of Jumpstart’s fees to a local charity or organization, Feinberg prioritizes giving back to her community. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of San Diego and Imperial counties, is a foundation trustee for Sigma Delta Tau sorority, and serves on the Board for San Diego Area Panhellenic. She is also an active leader and on the Board of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) – San Diego chapter. Additionally, she supports the YMCA, Paddle for Peace and OUR KINGS, San Diego organizations that contribute to the betterment of our world.
Debbie earned a B.A. in political science from UCLA, a certification in medical marketing from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also earned a secondary teaching credential from UCLA in California.
For more information visit About — Jumpstart San Diego.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Debbie Feinberg
Debbie Feinberg is the owner and founder of Jumpstart San Diego, LLC, a marketing, communications, and branding firm providing world-class expertise to growing, early-stage, and established companies. Her areas of expertise include marketing strategies and communications, healthcare, medical devices, diagnostics, and market research.
Donating a portion of all of Jumpstart’s fees to a local charity or organization, Feinberg prioritizes giving back to her community. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Girl Scouts of San Diego and Imperial counties, is a foundation trustee for Sigma Delta Tau sorority, and serves on the Board for San Diego Area Panhellenic. She is also an active leader and on the Board of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) – San Diego chapter. Additionally, she supports the YMCA, Paddle for Peace and OUR KINGS, San Diego organizations that contribute to the betterment of our world.
Debbie earned a B.A. in political science from UCLA, a certification in medical marketing from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also earned a secondary teaching credential from UCLA in California.
For more information visit About — Jumpstart San Diego.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories