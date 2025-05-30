New Book Unmasks the Dark Side of Power in Kentucky
“While No One’s Watching” by National Security Whistleblower and Veteran Investigator Darlene F. Price Exposes Chilling True Stories of Corruption and Cover-Ups
Whitley City, KY, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In her bold new book, “While No One’s Watching: Shocking True Stories of Murder, Corruption, Greed and Cover-Ups in Kentucky,” seasoned investigator and whistleblower Darlene F. Price delivers a jaw-dropping exposé that pulls back the curtain on decades of misconduct by law enforcement and public officials in the state of Kentucky.
Price, a decorated former U.S. Army Military Police captain and retired Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service, brings over 40 years of investigative expertise to this work. From tracking drug cartels as a federal agent to testifying before Congress on government corruption, she has spent her career confronting abuse of power—and paying the price for telling the truth.
“While No One’s Watching” draws from Price’s extensive work as both a criminal defense investigator and investigative journalist on the TV and internet series, “Truth or Politics.” The book uncovers deeply rooted corruption across Kentucky: police departments where evidence disappears, environmental crimes swept under the rug, and government agencies that operate without accountability. Each chapter spotlights real cases of misconduct—many of which Price personally investigated—that reveal a justice system often tilted in favor of the powerful and connected.
One account details a small-town mayor’s long-running scheme to dispose of toxic waste through a defective wastewater treatment plant, endangering public health while state authorities looked away. Another focuses on compromised police investigations where drugs, money, and case files routinely vanished. These stories are not just cautionary tales—they are part of an alarming pattern.
Price’s credentials lend weight to every case she documents. As a federal agent, she worked major narcotics and money laundering investigations, served on DEA task forces, and conducted undercover operations targeting violent crime syndicates. She’s received numerous commendations for her work and was selected to assist in Secret Service protective details for world leaders. After blowing the whistle on corruption inside her agency, she earned recognition as a National Security Whistleblower by the Government Accountability Project and the Project on Government Oversight.
In “While No One’s Watching,” Price turns her attention to the local level—where misconduct often hides in plain sight. This book is a wake-up call for anyone who believes that justice is automatic or that power always acts in the public’s interest.
Book Details:
Title: “While No One’s Watching: Shocking True Stories of Murder, Corruption, Greed and Cover-Ups in Kentucky”
Author: Darlene F. Price
Publisher: Bublish, Inc.
Formats:
eBook (ISBN: 9781647049744) – $6.99
Paperback (ISBN: 9781647049751) – $17.99
Hardcover (ISBN: 9781647049768) – $29.99
Audiobook coming later this year
Available through Amazon, Ingram, Barnes & Noble, and major online retailers.
Connect with the Author
Website: www.darlenepriceauthor.com Social: @TRUTHorPOLITICS
Learn more about Bublish at www.bublish.com.
