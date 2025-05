Lewis A. Weiss Showcased on Times Square Billboards by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Mahwah, NJ, May 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey was chosen by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide to be showcased on the famous Times Square billboards for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was featured on the iconic screens on April 16, 2025. Times Square is one of the world's busiest pedestrian areas and is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District. Approximately 330,000 people pass through Times Square daily.About Lewis A. WeissLewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, providing news and information about the manufacturing industry nationwide. With over five decades of experience in radio broadcasting, he brings extensive expertise in business marketing and management to the platform.Weiss also serves as president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group. He is affiliated with N.M.A. He obtained his B.S. in business marketing from Queens College.In addition to his Times Square accolade, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide recently honored Weiss as a Professional of the Year for 2025.In his free time, Lewis enjoys travel, family activities, world news, and photography.About Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideStrathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.