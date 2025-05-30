Tarman Art Launches Immersive Las Vegas Art Show - “Dream Factory”
This art show and its curated experiences is designed to spark your life. Through immersive interactive experiences and messaging through beautiful oil paintings, it reignites what people love and helps them rediscover what lights them up inside.
Las Vegas, NV, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a world where life can feel like an endless loop of to-dos and distractions, acclaimed oil painter Andrea Tarman, founder of Tarman Art, is inviting audiences to press pause and rediscover their inner spark. Her upcoming experiential art show, Dream Factory, launches this June at Arts After Dark, a progressive Las Vegas gallery known for creative risk-taking.
“This isn’t just an art show,” says Tarman. “It’s a place to remember what lights you up inside. My paintings are about the big dreams—but also about how the small moments are the real treasures.”
A New Vision for the Art World
Dream Factory blends Tarman’s luminous, otherworldly oil paintings with interactive stations designed to awaken purpose and wonder. Visitors will encounter surreal dreamscapes where astronauts walk through fields of wildflowers and butterflies float through the cosmos—hallmarks of Tarman’s signature style, which has earned her national acclaim.
The show challenges traditional gallery norms by offering immersive experiences that mirror the themes of her work: freedom, curiosity, and personal transformation.
Not Just Art—An Experience
Every guest is invited to step into the world of Tarman Art through:
The Dream Station – Write down a dream and receive a collaborative art piece.
Pin It Map – Pin a dream or destination to a giant map of the world (and beyond).
Dream Currency – Receive symbolic currency as a reminder to act on your dreams.
These experiences are part of a broader movement in art toward deeper connection—between artist and viewer, dream and reality.
“Path of Treasures” – New Series Debut
Debuting at the show is Tarman’s newest series, “Path of Treasures,” a collection of vibrant oil paintings where glowing astronauts traverse dreamlike landscapes. Each piece invites reflection on the joys and surprises hidden in life’s in-between moments.
“My goal with Dream Factory is to make art personal,” Tarman explains. “We created this show so that people don’t just look at art—they step into it, live with it, and carry the meaning home.”
Event Details
Location:
Arts After Dark
1551 S. Commerce, Las Vegas, NV
Opening Night:
Friday, June 6 | 6:00–10:00 pm
Gallery Hours:
Saturday & Sunday | 12:00–8:00 pm
Admission:
RSVP Now – Before the List Closes
www.tarmanart.com/showinfo.html
About Tarman Art
Andrea Tarman is the founder of Tarman Art, based in Huntington Beach, CA. A full-time oil painter, she’s known for her unique visual language combining astronauts, butterflies, and glowing dreamscapes. Her work has sold out at shows across the U.S., resonating with collectors who value art that uplifts, invites introspection, and celebrates life’s boldest adventures.
Press Contact
Andrea Tarman
Artist & Creator of “Dream Factory”
Phone: 949.230.9361
Email: atarmanart@gmail.com
Website: https://tarmanart.com
Instagram: @tarman.art
Studio: Huntington Beach, California
