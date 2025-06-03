Zaivio Launches Small Business Consultant Program to Empower AI Integration Nationwide
Frisco, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, a leading AI-powered business solutions company, today announced the official launch of its Small Business Consultant Program, a strategic initiative designed to help small businesses across the U.S. harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve operations, reputation, marketing, and growth.
The new program will recruit and empower a nationwide network of independent consultants who will help local businesses integrate Zaivio’s advanced AI applications. These tools, built specifically for small businesses, include intelligent marketing planners, reputation monitoring systems, social content generators, and more — all designed to be affordable, easy to use, and effective.
“Our mission is to make enterprise-level AI accessible to every small business in America,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “With over 34 million small businesses in the U.S., the need for smart, affordable, and scalable AI solutions is massive. The Small Business Consultant Program gives professionals an opportunity to grow a business of their own while helping others compete and thrive in the AI economy.”
Consultants will receive access to exclusive training, marketing resources, and recurring commission-based compensation. Zaivio has also structured its program to include tiered incentives and bonuses, with top consultants gaining elevated status, additional support, and access to the company’s digital publishing platforms.
The initiative comes at a time when demand for AI integration is surging, particularly among entrepreneurs and local businesses eager to gain a competitive edge in their industries. Zaivio’s consultant program is designed to meet this demand with a human-first approach — enabling trusted professionals to introduce AI where it’s needed most.
For more information or to apply to become a Zaivio Small Business Consultant, visit https://www.zaivio.com/consultant.
Contact
ZaivioContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
