Zaivio Unveils Vanguard: a Premium Program for Strategic Growth and Rewards
Frisco, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, an AI-powered business infrastructure company at the forefront of small business technology, has officially launched the Vanguard Node Series, a premium blockchain participation program designed for early adopters, strategic partners, and forward-thinking investors.
The Vanguard program features a limited release of 500 blockchain-based nodes, priced in ascending tiers, offering participants long-term rewards in Zaivio’s native token, ZVIO, and exclusive access to the company’s growing ecosystem. Each node serves as part of Zaivio’s decentralized infrastructure, supporting a powerful platform of AI tools, tokenized incentives, and community governance.
“This is more than a node program — it’s a gateway into the future of decentralized business infrastructure,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “The Vanguard Node Series is about rewarding those who believe in the Zaivio vision. It provides powerful upside potential for participants while reinforcing the foundation of our growing ecosystem.”
Vanguard participants will benefit from:
- Priority rewards in ZVIO tokens.
- Automatic membership in the Vanguard Council, a strategic advisory community
Black Diamond status in the Zaivio Small Business Consultant Program (with elevated commission tiers).
- Access to private briefings, beta launches, and special partner events.
The first 100 nodes are priced at $2,500, with prices increasing in $1,000 increments every 100 nodes, encouraging early participation and long-term commitment. Nodes will operate over a three-year term, with structured token distributions and exclusive benefits throughout the lifecycle.
Zaivio’s Vanguard launch is a key component of its broader mission to merge AI, blockchain, and real-world utility in a way that creates tangible value for businesses and communities alike.
To learn more, visit www.zaivio.com/vanguard.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a next-generation platform delivering AI-powered, blockchain-integrated tools to help small businesses grow, adapt, and thrive in a digital economy. With applications spanning marketing, reputation management, and decentralized infrastructure, Zaivio is redefining how businesses leverage technology for success.
Contact
ZaivioContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
