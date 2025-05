Celebrating Excellence in Senior Care: Carlton Senior Living Honors 2024 “Best of the Best” Award Winners

Pleasanton, CA, May 30, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, hosted its prestigious annual “Best of the Best” awards celebration on May 1 at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The event honored the 2024 award recipients—exceptional team members across all 11 Carlton communities who go above and beyond in providing extraordinary care and service to residents and their families.This year’s celebration was especially meaningful as Carlton Senior Living marks its 40th anniversary. Since 1985, our family-founded, family-focused approach has been grounded in exceptional care, engaging activities, and a compassionate team. Built on the Carlton Commitments—Love, Honor, and Provide—our unique culture continues to set us apart. For four decades, we’ve proudly served seniors and their families, helping them live full, meaningful lives through personalized care and vibrant community living.The “Best of the Best” awards reflect the incredible impact of those who choose careers in senior care and embody the values of empathy, dedication, and connection every day. Since 2016, the awards have recognized standout employees in each of the 32 unique positions across every shift within Carlton communities. From care partners and chefs to executive directors and overnight supervisors, the awards shine a spotlight on the team members whose passion and service define the heart of Carlton.Carlton President, Dave Coluzzi presented awards to each of the 2024 honorees and shared: “Every day, our team members show up with heart, purpose, and a commitment to enriching the lives of our residents. The ‘Best of the Best’ celebration is about more than recognition—it’s about honoring the incredible people who make Carlton feel like home. We applaud not just their achievements, but the culture of kindness and excellence they inspire across all of our communities.”Congratulations to our 2024 Best of the Best Winners:Amy Tet | Sales Assistant | DavisLuz Gutierrez | Care Partner Assisted Living AM Shift | DavisArmando Ruelas | Care Partner Memory Care PM Shift | DavisTeresa Garcia | Memory Care Overnight Supervisor | DavisDiana Castillo Yanez | Medication Technician | DavisJess Beck | Resident Liaison | DavisAylin Barajas | Executive Assistant | Downtown Pleasant HillImee Nungay | Care Manager | Downtown Pleasant HillRosario Caragay | Care Partner Assisted Living PM Shift | Downtown Pleasant HillAmy Miller | Director of First Impressions | Downtown Pleasant HillAnthony Jones Sr | Director of Memory Care | Downtown Pleasant HillAlan Atkins | Dishwasher | Downtown Pleasant HillYamile Gonzalez | Memory Care Activities Assistant | Downtown Pleasant HillBrenda Garcia | Housekeeping | Elk GroveGurleen Kaur | Medication Manager | Elk GroveDron Kumar | Maintenance Manager | FremontReyna Lopez | Wait Staff | FremontMarites Manalastas | Care Partner Memory Care AM Shift | Memory Care of Contra CostaMonica Saelee | Dining Room Manager | OrangevaleAnali Grove | Director of Resident Services | OrangevaleJon Platz | Chef | Pleasant HillKristine Fernandez | Evening Supervisor | Pleasant HillLakshmendra “Mr. Laksh” Narayan | Maintenance Assistant | SacramentoCraig Owen | Driver | SacramentoSheila Gulle | Memory Care Activity Manager | SacramentoKasie Wimmer | Executive Director | SacramentoLouis Bynoe | Cook | Sacramento CampusTigist Haile | Nurse | Sacramento CampusGianni Amari | Sales Director | Sacramento CampusMa Victoria Flancia | Assisted Living Overnight Supervisor | San JoseJair Rivera | Assisted Living Activities Assistant | San JoseIssai Herrera | Assisted Living Activity Manager | San JoseWatch the heartwarming nomination videos here: https://bit.ly/3Sny3Tz About Carlton Senior Living:Since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive. Learn more at www.carltonseniorliving.com