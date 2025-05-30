Celebrating Excellence in Senior Care: Carlton Senior Living Honors 2024 “Best of the Best” Award Winners
The leading provider of senior care services in Northern California recognizes standout team members at annual celebration in Pleasanton
Pleasanton, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carlton Senior Living, a leading provider of senior care services in Northern California, hosted its prestigious annual “Best of the Best” awards celebration on May 1 at The Club at Castlewood in Pleasanton, California. The event honored the 2024 award recipients—exceptional team members across all 11 Carlton communities who go above and beyond in providing extraordinary care and service to residents and their families.
This year’s celebration was especially meaningful as Carlton Senior Living marks its 40th anniversary. Since 1985, our family-founded, family-focused approach has been grounded in exceptional care, engaging activities, and a compassionate team. Built on the Carlton Commitments—Love, Honor, and Provide—our unique culture continues to set us apart. For four decades, we’ve proudly served seniors and their families, helping them live full, meaningful lives through personalized care and vibrant community living.
The “Best of the Best” awards reflect the incredible impact of those who choose careers in senior care and embody the values of empathy, dedication, and connection every day. Since 2016, the awards have recognized standout employees in each of the 32 unique positions across every shift within Carlton communities. From care partners and chefs to executive directors and overnight supervisors, the awards shine a spotlight on the team members whose passion and service define the heart of Carlton.
Carlton President, Dave Coluzzi presented awards to each of the 2024 honorees and shared: “Every day, our team members show up with heart, purpose, and a commitment to enriching the lives of our residents. The ‘Best of the Best’ celebration is about more than recognition—it’s about honoring the incredible people who make Carlton feel like home. We applaud not just their achievements, but the culture of kindness and excellence they inspire across all of our communities.”
Congratulations to our 2024 Best of the Best Winners:
Amy Tet | Sales Assistant | Davis
Luz Gutierrez | Care Partner Assisted Living AM Shift | Davis
Armando Ruelas | Care Partner Memory Care PM Shift | Davis
Teresa Garcia | Memory Care Overnight Supervisor | Davis
Diana Castillo Yanez | Medication Technician | Davis
Jess Beck | Resident Liaison | Davis
Aylin Barajas | Executive Assistant | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Imee Nungay | Care Manager | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Rosario Caragay | Care Partner Assisted Living PM Shift | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Amy Miller | Director of First Impressions | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Anthony Jones Sr | Director of Memory Care | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Alan Atkins | Dishwasher | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Yamile Gonzalez | Memory Care Activities Assistant | Downtown Pleasant Hill
Brenda Garcia | Housekeeping | Elk Grove
Gurleen Kaur | Medication Manager | Elk Grove
Dron Kumar | Maintenance Manager | Fremont
Reyna Lopez | Wait Staff | Fremont
Marites Manalastas | Care Partner Memory Care AM Shift | Memory Care of Contra Costa
Monica Saelee | Dining Room Manager | Orangevale
Anali Grove | Director of Resident Services | Orangevale
Jon Platz | Chef | Pleasant Hill
Kristine Fernandez | Evening Supervisor | Pleasant Hill
Lakshmendra “Mr. Laksh” Narayan | Maintenance Assistant | Sacramento
Craig Owen | Driver | Sacramento
Sheila Gulle | Memory Care Activity Manager | Sacramento
Kasie Wimmer | Executive Director | Sacramento
Louis Bynoe | Cook | Sacramento Campus
Tigist Haile | Nurse | Sacramento Campus
Gianni Amari | Sales Director | Sacramento Campus
Ma Victoria Flancia | Assisted Living Overnight Supervisor | San Jose
Jair Rivera | Assisted Living Activities Assistant | San Jose
Issai Herrera | Assisted Living Activity Manager | San Jose
Watch the heartwarming nomination videos here: https://bit.ly/3Sny3Tz
About Carlton Senior Living:
Since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive. Learn more at www.carltonseniorliving.com.
Contact
Denee Coleman
800-227-5866
carltonseniorliving.com
