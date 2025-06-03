"Wave 2: The Sequel": The Tsunami on LBI Was Just the Beginning
"Wave" was the 2005 hit from Plexus Publishing, Inc., that sold through its first printing in less than six weeks and went on to win the New Jersey Notable Book Award before being picked up in paperback and eBook by Macmillan Publishing. Now, twenty years later, the long-awaited sequel makes its debut.
Medford, NJ, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Plexus Publishing, Inc., the independent publisher whose Boardwalk Empire gave rise to an Emmy-winning HBO series and became a New York Times bestseller, announced the release of the sequel to Wil Mara’s New Jersey Notable Book, "Wave."
One year after a tsunami rose like one of hell’s own demons from the Atlantic Ocean and devastated most of Long Beach Island (LBI). In spite of the determination of all involved to return the island to its former glory, not much has happened. Insurance companies have ignored most of the claims. Property values have plummeted. Lawsuits are going nowhere, and many residents have decided the better choice is to sell for pennies on the dollar and move on.
For the CMI Energy Corporation, this presented an irresistible opportunity—a long-awaited chance to build an infrastructure both on the island and out at sea so the corporation could get its hands on those rich deposits of gas and oil sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic. What CMI doesn’t realize is that an overly ambitious executive from one of its main competitors has inserted himself into the situation. Believing that the LBI opportunity rightfully belonged to his company from the start, he’s now overseeing a clandestine sabotage operation that’ll make everything right. And if the residents of LBI—including most of those from the first story—suffer a few more setbacks as a result, that’s life.
Says Wil Mara: “Tom Hogan, publisher of Plexus Publishing, Inc., and I had discussed a sequel for Wave several times over the years, but I didn’t have an idea I was thrilled with. I can’t invent them; they arrive when they do. Then, in 2022, on a Monday morning when I was walking down to my office, it all came to me—the story, the characters, everything. By the time I got to my computer, I had the whole thing. I spent half an hour fleshing out a few points, then I emailed Tom with the news.”
Advance praise for "Wave 2"
“What makes Wil’s Wave sequel so frightening is the fact that it’s all too real. I could feel the fear of each character jump right off the pages.”
– Robbie Dupree, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter
“Wil Mara’s 'Wave 2: The Sequel' takes readers on a suspenseful, gripping, wild ride! His descriptive writing and compelling characters will have readers rooting for the residents in their struggle to survive and rebuild in the post-tsunami environment on Long Beach Island.”
– C. H. Admirand, author of Hardheaded Heroes & Feisty Heroines historical and contemporary romance series
“A mysterious corporate mission with closely guarded secrets, along with nonstop action and a long-suffering island population, makes for a blockbuster combination. Wil Mara continues to amaze. Cinematic and immersive, 'Wave 2: The Sequel' is a thrilling ride. Readers anxiously awaiting this book and new fans alike are in for an entertaining treat as the carefully crafted story barrels toward its surprising and deliciously satisfying conclusion.”
– Heather Bell Adams, author of The Good Luck Stone and the
forthcoming Starring Marilyn Monroe as Herself
About the Author
Wil Mara is a forty-year veteran of the publishing industry with more than twenty-five novels to his credit. "Wave," released in May of 2005, was his first for adults. It sold through its initial printing in a matter of weeks and won the New Jersey Notable Book Award that autumn. His 2006 novel The Draft became the basis for the hit feature film Draft Day starring Kevin Costner, and his 2013 thriller Frame 232 won the Lime Award for Excellence in Fiction.
The author is available for interviews and personal appearances through the Plexus Marketing Department. Contact Rob Colding, Book Marketing Manager, at 609/654-6266, ext. 330, or by email at rcolding@plexuspublishing.com. For more about "Wave 2," including a schedule of author appearances, visit www.plexuspublishing.com.
