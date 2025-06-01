Bank-Ordered Online Auction of Pomella Restaurant Equipment – Oakland, CA
Premium Commercial Kitchen Assets Sell to the Highest Bidder
Oakland, CA, June 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Huisman Auctions, Inc. is pleased to announce a bank-ordered online auction featuring the complete liquidation of Pomella Restaurant’s commercial kitchen and dining assets in Oakland, California. This sale presents an exceptional opportunity for restaurant operators, caterers, resellers, and foodservice entrepreneurs to purchase high-quality equipment with no minimums or reserves.
Key Auction Dates:
Bidding Opens: Friday, May 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM (PT)
Inspection Day: Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (PT)
Bidding Closes: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 between 1:00 PM and 2:20 PM (PT)
Note: Closing times vary by item. Please refer to individual lot listings for specific closing times.
Auction Highlights Include:
Hobart Mixers (20, 30, and 60 Quart Models)
Robot Coupe Food Processors and Juicers
Blodgett Tilting Skillet / Braising Pan
Rondo Dough Sheeter
Commercial Fryers, Gas Ranges, and Ovens
Stainless Steel Prep Tables, Shelving, and Workstations
Dining Tables, Chairs, Storage Racks, Metro Carts, and Smallwares
Refrigerators, Freezers, Ice Machines, and Beverage Dispensers
All items will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price, via timed online auction.
Interested buyers are encouraged to attend the public inspection on Saturday, June 7, to review equipment condition and prepare to bid. Bidding takes place exclusively online at www.HuismanAuction.com, where users can register, view the full catalog, and place bids.
This auction represents a rare chance to acquire professional-grade kitchen equipment at deeply discounted prices.
About Huisman Auctions, Inc.:
Huisman Auctions is a California-based online auction company specializing in the sale of commercial, industrial, and estate assets. With a reputation for integrity and service, Huisman Auctions serves business owners, institutions, and lenders across the western U.S.
For media inquiries, auction questions, or interview requests, please contact:
Janine Huisman
huisman@huismanauction.com
(209) 745-4390
