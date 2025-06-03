Zaivio Launches Official Telegram Group as Primary Community Hub for AI and Blockchain Updates
Frisco, TX, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, the fast-growing AI-powered business platform built for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its official Telegram group — @zaivio.
The Telegram group, located at t.me/zaivio, will serve as Zaivio’s primary communication channel, providing real-time updates, early announcements, community discussions, and exclusive access to new developments across the company’s AI applications, blockchain ecosystem, publications, consultant program, and investor initiatives.
“This group isn’t just another chat — it’s the heartbeat of the Zaivio ecosystem,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’re building something powerful for small businesses and digital professionals. If you want to stay ahead of what’s next in AI, Web3, and small business growth, this is where the conversation starts.”
By joining the group, members will:
- Be the first to hear breaking news and platform updates.
- Get direct access to Zaivio leadership, partners, and consultants.
- Participate in exclusive discussions about upcoming tools, token drops, and marketing campaigns.
- Learn about new partnerships, publication features, and AI releases.
- Join a growing network of innovators, investors, creators, and entrepreneurs.
Whether you’re a Zaivio user, investor, consultant, or curious about how AI is transforming small business, this is the community for you.
Join the official Zaivio Telegram group today at t.me/zaivio.
The Telegram group, located at t.me/zaivio, will serve as Zaivio’s primary communication channel, providing real-time updates, early announcements, community discussions, and exclusive access to new developments across the company’s AI applications, blockchain ecosystem, publications, consultant program, and investor initiatives.
“This group isn’t just another chat — it’s the heartbeat of the Zaivio ecosystem,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “We’re building something powerful for small businesses and digital professionals. If you want to stay ahead of what’s next in AI, Web3, and small business growth, this is where the conversation starts.”
By joining the group, members will:
- Be the first to hear breaking news and platform updates.
- Get direct access to Zaivio leadership, partners, and consultants.
- Participate in exclusive discussions about upcoming tools, token drops, and marketing campaigns.
- Learn about new partnerships, publication features, and AI releases.
- Join a growing network of innovators, investors, creators, and entrepreneurs.
Whether you’re a Zaivio user, investor, consultant, or curious about how AI is transforming small business, this is the community for you.
Join the official Zaivio Telegram group today at t.me/zaivio.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories