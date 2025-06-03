HROES Welcomes Gretta Frierson as Vice President of Nursing Strategy
Wilmington, DE, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HROES (Human Resources, Operational Excellence & Systems) is proud to announce the appointment of Gretta Frierson as Vice President of Nursing Strategy. Gretta brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the firm, further strengthening HROES’ ability to drive strategic transformation and operational excellence across the healthcare sector.
Most recently, Gretta served as Principal Lead Strategy Consultant at UKG, where she worked with clients to optimize workforce management (WFM) strategies and enhance solution success. Prior to that, she held the position of Systemwide Executive Director of Nursing Operations at Cone Health, overseeing 400+ employees across 10 key clinical support areas. Her leadership was instrumental in initiatives focused on patient safety, operational efficiency, and aligning system-wide strategies.
Throughout her career, Gretta has led impactful programs such as labor strategy redesigns, emergency staffing surge planning, and patient-centered innovations including the Discharge Lounge and Compassion Companion initiative. Her early work in orthopedic nursing leadership demonstrated her deep commitment to staff development and continuous process improvement.
A Certified Quality Manager, Gretta is widely respected as a trusted facilitator and strategic leader. Her areas of expertise include hospital operations, patient flow optimization, clinical decision support, workforce transformation, and strategic HR alignment—making her a key asset to HROES and its healthcare clients.
Based in Greensboro, North Carolina, Gretta will collaborate with partners across the HROES network to drive measurable value through strategic planning and execution.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gretta to the HROES team,” said Erin Oldershaw EVP of Services. “Her depth of experience, passion for innovation, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to transform healthcare operations from the inside out.”
Gretta's leadership and experience will have an immediate impact on HROES projects and with their clients.
Contact
Human Resources, Operational Excellence and Systems, IncContact
Jennifer Denninghoff
909-247-8889
www.hroes.net
