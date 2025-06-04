HCA HealthONE Shows Up for the Community Through New Partnership with Denver Parks & Recreation
HCA HealthONE unveils its new partnership with Denver Parks & Recreation to improve more lives in more ways across the Denver community.
Denver, CO, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE, one of the largest connected healthcare systems in Metro Denver, announced today its official partnership with Denver Parks & Recreation (DPR), investing in our trail system through beautiful works of art with a goal to make a positive impact on the community, beyond healthcare facility walls.
This meaningful partnership underscores HCA HealthONE’s and DPR’s shared values of service, health and connection. Together, the organizations are committed to enhancing the health of Denver residents—from offering one trusted, connected network of care to elevating the community via innovative programs and beautiful, sustainable places.
“This collaboration is rooted in our shared mission to support the health and happiness of our Denver residents,” said Jolon Clark, DPR Executive Director. “With HCA HealthONE as a partner, we’re able to invest in new opportunities to boost active lifestyles, encourage people to get outdoors, connect with others across the community and beautify some of our city’s shared spaces.”
As a part of this new partnership, HCA HealthONE will bring eight vibrant, new murals to the walls along the Cherry Creek and South Platte River trails to celebrate community, encourage outdoor activity and highlight the power of ONE. Selected Colorado artists will begin installing the murals in April, and they are expected to be completed throughout the coming summer months.
“Caring for others is engrained in what we do. As Denver’s largest connected network of care, we think it’s important for our organization and colleagues to show up for our community like we do for our patients,” Chad Christianson, president and chief executive officer at HCA HealthONE. “We’re honored to partner with Denver Parks & Recreation to help make a positive impact, from within facility walls to the walls of our city’s trail system.”
“We strive to create a healthier tomorrow for not only our patients, but our communities too,” said Christianson. We are driven by our collective mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
