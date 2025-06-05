Zaivio Launches "Jumpstart": AI-Focused Learning Center for Entrepreneurs Now Live
Frisco, TX, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, the AI-powered platform for small business growth, proudly announces the full integration of the Jumpstart Online Learning Center (JOLC) into its ecosystem. Now operating as Zaivio Jumpstart, the program is officially live at www.zaivio.com/jolc, with two powerful courses already available:
• Intro to Prompt Engineering
• AI Fundamentals for Small Business Success
Zaivio Jumpstart delivers easy-to-follow, MBA-level courses designed specifically for entrepreneurs, founders, and independent professionals. Focused on high-impact topics such as AI, digital tools, and growth strategies, these courses are built for speed, clarity, and real-world application.
“Entrepreneurs don’t need fluff—they need frameworks they can use right now,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “Jumpstart was created to give small business leaders a knowledge edge in an AI-driven world. It’s simple, powerful, and designed to make a real difference.”
Courses cover essential areas including:
• Artificial Intelligence & Automation
• Digital Business Needs
• Growth Strategy
• Entrepreneurial Tools & Tactics
Zaivio Jumpstart is part of Zaivio’s growing suite of AI and blockchain-powered solutions to help small businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving market.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
