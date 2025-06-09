PepperBall® Launches Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ Projectiles at the 2025 OTOA Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference
New projectile technology delivers sensor-blocking, UV-marking and NTOA-recommended glass-breaking rounds to frontline officers.
Sandusky, OH, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PepperBall®, the global leader in distance-based, non-lethal de-escalation technology, today announced the official field launch of three next-generation projectiles—Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™—during the Ohio Tactical Officers Association (OTOA) Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference at Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center, booth 96. The one-day vendor exhibition draws more than 1,500 first responders and PepperBall will showcase the new rounds in technical videos and hands-on product samples.
New Projectile Line-Up
Developed through an exclusive multi-year partnership with RoboRounds®, an advanced payload research and development laboratory, the new rounds give tactical teams fresh options for safely resolving barricades, surveillance threats, and suspect apprehensions.
PepperBall Shatter™ – A high-density glass-breaking projectile filled with RoboRounds ultra-hard micro balls. On impact, fractures tempered and automotive glass, enabling rapid entry or rescue while minimizing collateral damage.
PepperBall Jammer™ – A projectile containing a specialized payload that blocks LIDAR, IR and CCTV and blinds camera systems, effectively obstructing signal transmission.
PepperBall Lumen™ – A photoluminescent UV-reactive projectile that coats targets with a long-lasting, fluorescent marker, aiding apprehension and evidence collection even in low-light environments.
Proven and Recommended by NTOA
The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) awarded the glass-breaking projectile a “Member Tested and Recommended” rating (overall score 3.64) following multi-state evaluations. Field testers reported:
“Our team’s experience with these projectiles was positive and a surprising improvement from the glass breakers we currently use.” — Ohio evaluator
“We penetrated ½-inch tempered glass in three rounds; the projectile pairs perfectly with our VKS PRO PLUS™ launcher.” — Florida evaluator
“We trained with these under vehicle suppression and vehicle breaching training, and both roles had the same results. These rounds are a good addition to the PepperBall platform, not just for SWAT but patrol operations as well.” — Minnesota evaluator
“Each window shattered and partially fell away with the ﬁrst round. From what I can tell, there was no pass-through of any portion of the round itself.” — North Dakota evaluator
“Every second matters when officers face a barricaded suspect, a surveillance threat, or a fleeing subject,” said Bob Plaschke, CEO of PepperBall. “Shatter, Jammer, and Lumen expand the PepperBall toolkit so teams can more effectively break glass, blind sensors, and mark targets—while still relying on proven, non-lethal impact energy. Launching these rounds at OTOA puts them directly into the hands of the tactical professionals who need them most,” Plaschke concluded.
The rounds will be on display throughout the vendor exhibition on Tuesday, June 10, with video footage and technical data sheets available at the PepperBall booth. Commercial availability is slated for late 2025 through the PepperBall global law-enforcement distribution network.
About PepperBall®
PepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest-quality non-lethal law-enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior, and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law-enforcement, correctional, and military professionals worldwide, and more than 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been safely deployed. Based in the U.S. heartland, PepperBall stands behind each product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. To learn more, visit pepperball.com.
New Projectile Line-Up
Developed through an exclusive multi-year partnership with RoboRounds®, an advanced payload research and development laboratory, the new rounds give tactical teams fresh options for safely resolving barricades, surveillance threats, and suspect apprehensions.
PepperBall Shatter™ – A high-density glass-breaking projectile filled with RoboRounds ultra-hard micro balls. On impact, fractures tempered and automotive glass, enabling rapid entry or rescue while minimizing collateral damage.
PepperBall Jammer™ – A projectile containing a specialized payload that blocks LIDAR, IR and CCTV and blinds camera systems, effectively obstructing signal transmission.
PepperBall Lumen™ – A photoluminescent UV-reactive projectile that coats targets with a long-lasting, fluorescent marker, aiding apprehension and evidence collection even in low-light environments.
Proven and Recommended by NTOA
The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) awarded the glass-breaking projectile a “Member Tested and Recommended” rating (overall score 3.64) following multi-state evaluations. Field testers reported:
“Our team’s experience with these projectiles was positive and a surprising improvement from the glass breakers we currently use.” — Ohio evaluator
“We penetrated ½-inch tempered glass in three rounds; the projectile pairs perfectly with our VKS PRO PLUS™ launcher.” — Florida evaluator
“We trained with these under vehicle suppression and vehicle breaching training, and both roles had the same results. These rounds are a good addition to the PepperBall platform, not just for SWAT but patrol operations as well.” — Minnesota evaluator
“Each window shattered and partially fell away with the ﬁrst round. From what I can tell, there was no pass-through of any portion of the round itself.” — North Dakota evaluator
“Every second matters when officers face a barricaded suspect, a surveillance threat, or a fleeing subject,” said Bob Plaschke, CEO of PepperBall. “Shatter, Jammer, and Lumen expand the PepperBall toolkit so teams can more effectively break glass, blind sensors, and mark targets—while still relying on proven, non-lethal impact energy. Launching these rounds at OTOA puts them directly into the hands of the tactical professionals who need them most,” Plaschke concluded.
The rounds will be on display throughout the vendor exhibition on Tuesday, June 10, with video footage and technical data sheets available at the PepperBall booth. Commercial availability is slated for late 2025 through the PepperBall global law-enforcement distribution network.
About PepperBall®
PepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest-quality non-lethal law-enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior, and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law-enforcement, correctional, and military professionals worldwide, and more than 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been safely deployed. Based in the U.S. heartland, PepperBall stands behind each product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. To learn more, visit pepperball.com.
Contact
PepperBallContact
Katherine Riley
260-478-2500
www.pepperball.com
Katherine Riley
260-478-2500
www.pepperball.com
Categories