CodeHS Strengthens K-12 Computer Science Leadership with Tynker Acquisition
CodeHS’ acquisition of Tynker expands its K-12 computer science product suite.
Chicago, IL, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS, the leader in K-12 computer-science education, announced it has acquired Tynker, the award-winning K-12 coding platform. The acquisition brings together two mission-driven organizations that already reach millions of students and thousands of schools worldwide, further strengthening CodeHS’s comprehensive K-12 computer-science pathway—especially at the elementary and middle school level.
“Our mission at CodeHS has always been to empower every student to explore and create with computer science,” said Jeremy Keeshin, CEO of CodeHS. “With our acquisitions of Tynker, we can now better support learners as they move from block-based projects and games to more advanced CS topics. This is a great win for school and district Tynker customers who can get access to the Tynker platform with the continued reliability of the CodeHS team. And it also means continued improvements coming for Tynker learners at home.”
Tynker is renowned for its engaging, story-driven approach that has introduced millions of young learners to coding. CodeHS will keep the Tynker brand and platform, and continue to invest resources in customer support and implementation.
All current Tynker customers will continue to have uninterrupted access to their existing accounts and curriculum, and this does not impact services for existing CodeHS customers. The combined company’s expanded product suite will now include multiple elementary and middle school platforms. CodeHS customers can contact hello@codehs.com for any questions. Tynker customers can contact schools@tynker.com.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools with standards-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
About Tynker
Tynker is a leading creative coding platform for children, offering self-paced courses, interactive tutorials, and coding adventures that have introduced more than millions of students to the joys of programming.
Jeremy Keeshin
415-889-3376
codehs.com
