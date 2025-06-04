Equinox Guiding Service Highlights Summer Adventure Offerings and Community Partnerships in Midcoast Maine

Discover adventure in Camden this summer! Join us for Equinox Guiding Service’s grand opening, youth climbing camps, and pro training courses. Pair a day on the cliffs with a paddle from Maine Sport Outfitters or a sail aboard the Schooner Olad. July is booking fast—reserve now at equinoxguidingservice.com.