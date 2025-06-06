SEMM Holdings and Sharpvue Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Operational Excellence and Surveillance Innovation
SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence through compliance, safety, and profit protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Sharpvue, a top innovator in mobile AI surveillance and commercial cloud video technology. This collaboration brings together deep domain expertise in asset protection, operational compliance and advanced surveillance technology to help organizations elevate safety, reduce risk, and increase operational transparency across industries.
New York, NY, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Collaboration Combines Compliance Leadership with Advanced AI Surveillance to Elevate Safety, Profit Protection, and Real-Time Intelligence to Mitigate Risk.
SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence through compliance, safety, and profit protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Sharpvue, a top innovator in mobile AI surveillance and commercial cloud video technology. This collaboration brings together deep domain expertise in asset protection, operational compliance and advanced surveillance technology to help organizations elevate safety, reduce risk, and increase operational transparency across industries.
The strategic alliance will integrate SEMM Holdings' proven solutions for safety and compliance with Sharpvue’s mobile AI surveillance platforms, creating a powerful new standard for real-time accountability and data-driven decision-making in high-risk and complex environments.
“This partnership with Sharpvue represents a major leap forward in how we support our clients,” said Kevin O'Brien, EVP of Business Development at SEMM Holdings. “By integrating advanced surveillance technology with our compliance and safety solutions, we’re creating smarter, safer, and more profitable operations. This is about enabling proactive management and protecting both people and profits.”
About SEMM Holdings
SEMM Holdings delivers Operational Excellence Through Compliance, Safety, and Profit Protection. The SEMM family of companies (The Integritus Group, Learn it Media and Pharma Compliance Group) is connected by a shared commitment to providing world-class service with an innovative approach that drives measurable outcomes. With clients spanning retail, food service, franchise operations, and more, SEMM Holdings ensures organizations maintain integrity, accountability, and peak performance across all levels of operation.
About Sharpvue
Sharpvue is a leading provider of Mobile AI Surveillance Trailers and commercial cloud video solutions. The company delivers cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the demands of today’s most complex operational, security, and business environments. By seamlessly combining digital video, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, Sharpvue enables clients to overcome critical challenges in construction, logistics, retail, hospitality, and more.
“We are excited to join forces with SEMM Holdings to bring intelligent surveillance solutions into the core of operational strategy,” said Bob Ryan, Chief Revenue Officer at Sharpvue. “Together, we’re bridging the gap between data, safety, and performance—delivering true value to clients through actionable intelligence and technology innovation.”
A New Standard in Safety and Profit Protection
This partnership marks the beginning of several joint initiatives aimed at transforming how organizations monitor compliance, manage risks, and drive profitability through smarter systems. By connecting SEMM’s operational discipline with Sharpvue’s AI-powered surveillance, clients will gain an unparalleled edge in managing dynamic, high-risk environments.
Media Contacts:
Kevin O’Brien
SEMM Holdings
Kobrien@theintegritusgroup.com
Bob Ryan
Sharpvue
Bob@Sharpvue.com
SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence through compliance, safety, and profit protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Sharpvue, a top innovator in mobile AI surveillance and commercial cloud video technology. This collaboration brings together deep domain expertise in asset protection, operational compliance and advanced surveillance technology to help organizations elevate safety, reduce risk, and increase operational transparency across industries.
The strategic alliance will integrate SEMM Holdings' proven solutions for safety and compliance with Sharpvue’s mobile AI surveillance platforms, creating a powerful new standard for real-time accountability and data-driven decision-making in high-risk and complex environments.
“This partnership with Sharpvue represents a major leap forward in how we support our clients,” said Kevin O'Brien, EVP of Business Development at SEMM Holdings. “By integrating advanced surveillance technology with our compliance and safety solutions, we’re creating smarter, safer, and more profitable operations. This is about enabling proactive management and protecting both people and profits.”
About SEMM Holdings
SEMM Holdings delivers Operational Excellence Through Compliance, Safety, and Profit Protection. The SEMM family of companies (The Integritus Group, Learn it Media and Pharma Compliance Group) is connected by a shared commitment to providing world-class service with an innovative approach that drives measurable outcomes. With clients spanning retail, food service, franchise operations, and more, SEMM Holdings ensures organizations maintain integrity, accountability, and peak performance across all levels of operation.
About Sharpvue
Sharpvue is a leading provider of Mobile AI Surveillance Trailers and commercial cloud video solutions. The company delivers cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the demands of today’s most complex operational, security, and business environments. By seamlessly combining digital video, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, Sharpvue enables clients to overcome critical challenges in construction, logistics, retail, hospitality, and more.
“We are excited to join forces with SEMM Holdings to bring intelligent surveillance solutions into the core of operational strategy,” said Bob Ryan, Chief Revenue Officer at Sharpvue. “Together, we’re bridging the gap between data, safety, and performance—delivering true value to clients through actionable intelligence and technology innovation.”
A New Standard in Safety and Profit Protection
This partnership marks the beginning of several joint initiatives aimed at transforming how organizations monitor compliance, manage risks, and drive profitability through smarter systems. By connecting SEMM’s operational discipline with Sharpvue’s AI-powered surveillance, clients will gain an unparalleled edge in managing dynamic, high-risk environments.
Media Contacts:
Kevin O’Brien
SEMM Holdings
Kobrien@theintegritusgroup.com
Bob Ryan
Sharpvue
Bob@Sharpvue.com
Contact
SEMMM HoldingsContact
Kevin O'Brien
781-727-2250
www.semmholdings.com
Kevin O'Brien
781-727-2250
www.semmholdings.com
Categories