SEMM Holdings and Sharpvue Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Operational Excellence and Surveillance Innovation

SEMM Holdings, a trusted leader in operational excellence through compliance, safety, and profit protection, today announced a strategic partnership with Sharpvue, a top innovator in mobile AI surveillance and commercial cloud video technology. This collaboration brings together deep domain expertise in asset protection, operational compliance and advanced surveillance technology to help organizations elevate safety, reduce risk, and increase operational transparency across industries.