H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
Atlanta, GA, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- H3Tech, a global leader in healthcare technology and consulting, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With over 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho brings a wealth of expertise to H3Tech’s mission of transforming healthcare through innovative AI-driven solutions.
Coutinho, a seasoned professional with a strong background in SAP BW/HANA, Power BI, and advanced analytics, has a proven track record of delivering high-impact solutions for complex IT transformations. His expertise in designing data architectures, extracting actionable insights, and driving operational efficiencies will enhance H3Tech’s ability to empower healthcare providers, insurers, and life sciences organizations with cutting-edge AI technologies.
“We are excited to have Ruiban join our team,” said Mikael Ohman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of H3Tech. “His deep technical knowledge and strategic insight in leveraging AI for healthcare applications align perfectly with our vision of delivering human-centered, scalable solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational performance.”
In his role, Coutinho will focus on developing AI-driven tools and strategies to optimize healthcare workflows, enhance data-driven decision-making, and ensure compliance with industry standards such as HIPAA and HITRUST. His contributions will support H3Tech’s growing portfolio of AI solutions, custom software development, and strategic consulting services.
“I’m honored to join H3Tech and contribute to its innovative approach to healthcare transformation,” said Coutinho. “I look forward to leveraging AI to address critical challenges in the healthcare industry, driving efficiencies, and improving care delivery for organizations worldwide.”
H3Tech continues to expand its global delivery model, combining onshore and offshore expertise to provide cost-effective, high-value solutions. Coutinho’s appointment strengthens the company’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.
About H3Tech
H3Tech is a global technology and consulting company dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations through AI-driven innovation, custom software engineering, and strategic advisory services. Founded by industry veterans, H3Tech delivers scalable, secure, and compliant solutions to healthcare providers, payers, life sciences companies, and investors. For more information, visit www.h3t.co or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Bill Achenbach
Chief Revenue Officer, H3Tech Inc.
+1 518-859-8922
info@h3t.co
