Conch Shell Productions Presents CSIFF Community Screening Series at Black Spectrum Theatre – June 22, 2025
Queens, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions, in partnership with Black Spectrum Theatre, is proud to present the first event in its CSIFF Community Screening Series on Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Black Spectrum Theatre, Roy Wilkins Park, Jamaica, Queens. Admission is free with RSVP.
This powerful afternoon of storytelling will feature three bold short films by Caribbean heritage filmmakers, each showcasing the resilience, complexity, and cultural richness of the Caribbean diaspora:
Madan Sara (Documentary by Etant Dupain, Haiti)
A moving tribute to the unsung heroes of Haiti’s economy — the Madan Sara women — whose labor sustains generations, despite economic instability and systemic neglect.
Unspoken (Short Film by Danae Grandison, Jamaica)
A poignant drama exploring class, gender, and silence in Jamaican society as two women navigate betrayal, duty, and truth within the walls of a Kingston home.
Fab4 & The Silent Retreat (Short Film by Diane De La Haye, Jamaica)
A heartfelt narrative following four Caribbean women on a journey of self-discovery during a silent retreat. Shot in St. Maarten, the film highlights friendship, aging, and the transformative power of reflection.
Following the screening, audiences are invited to participate in a moderated artist talk and community Q&A with filmmakers and special guests.
“Through this screening series, we’re bringing stories by and for the Caribbean community into local spaces — to spark conversation, build connection, and uplift voices too often left out of the spotlight,” said Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions and Founder of the Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF).
Admission is free, but seating is limited — RSVP now to reserve your spot: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/csiff-community-screening-at-black-spectrum-theatre-tickets-1376868052409?aff=oddtdtcreator
Location:
Black Spectrum Theatre
177-01 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11434
Date:
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
This event is made possible with funding from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Flushing Town Hall.
About Conch Shell Productions
Conch Shell Productions is a Queens-based organization committed to elevating the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora artists through film, theatre, and civic engagement. Its signature programming includes the Conch Shell International Film Fest, CSP New Works Fest and the Bluelight Reading Series.
About Black Spectrum Theatre
For over 50 years, Black Spectrum Theatre has served as a cultural anchor in Southeast Queens, presenting diverse, thought-provoking productions that center Black voices and experiences.
Media Inquiries:
Please contact info@conchshellproductions.com for interview requests, press access, and additional information.
Contact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
