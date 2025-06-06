Patricia Kness Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Savage, MN, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Kness of Savage, Minnesota, has been chosen as Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fine arts. Kness will be included in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Patricia Kness
Patricia Kness is an artist and owner of Patricia Kness Fine Art Studios. With over five decades of experience, her portfolio includes hundreds of works spanning various subjects, from twenty-minute apple studies to portraits, landscapes, and still-life flowers. Kness’ work in oils and watercolors and continues to reach new audiences through gallery exhibitions.
A recipient of numerous awards for her work, Kness has earned The Lambert and Emma Wallace Cadwallader Prize for Portraiture from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Her award-winning portrait was showcased at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in May 1993.
In the near future, Patricia hopes to organize a four-generation art show, including herself, her son-in-law, two granddaughters, grandson, two great granddaughters, niece, and nephew.
Galleries interested in selling her pieces can view her portfolio at www.patriciakness.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
About Patricia Kness
Patricia Kness is an artist and owner of Patricia Kness Fine Art Studios. With over five decades of experience, her portfolio includes hundreds of works spanning various subjects, from twenty-minute apple studies to portraits, landscapes, and still-life flowers. Kness’ work in oils and watercolors and continues to reach new audiences through gallery exhibitions.
A recipient of numerous awards for her work, Kness has earned The Lambert and Emma Wallace Cadwallader Prize for Portraiture from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. Her award-winning portrait was showcased at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in May 1993.
In the near future, Patricia hopes to organize a four-generation art show, including herself, her son-in-law, two granddaughters, grandson, two great granddaughters, niece, and nephew.
Galleries interested in selling her pieces can view her portfolio at www.patriciakness.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories