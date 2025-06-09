Author Amber Hall's New Audiobook, "Last of the Crystal Dragon," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Work to Restore the Dragon Lands of Her World
Recent audiobook release “Last of the Crystal Dragon” from Audiobook Network author Amber Hall is a gripping tale set in a world in which dragons are thought to have been completely eradicated. But when a young woman discovers the last crystal dragon, they must work together to restore the dragon lands and stop the self-appointed king to restore peace to both their worlds.
Bismarck, ND, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amber Hall, a self-taught pyrography artist who graduated with a bachelor’s in fine arts from North Dakota State University, has completed her new audiobook “Last of the Crystal Dragon”: a captivating fantasy saga that follows a young woman who must work alongside Onyx, the last of the crystal dragons, in order to depose the tyrant king and bring back balance between the humans and dragons.
“Since the end of dragons, the self-proclaimed king Delhi has ruined the lands and the lives of many for as long as anyone can remember,” writes Hall. “In a single night, he somehow killed all the dragons and anything linked to them. No one would stand against his command until a village girl came about.
“After coming into contact with a crystal flower, Esmeralda started having dreams of dragons near the mountain. When she decides to see what was calling to her, she finds a dragon from a lost time. Or at least he claims to be a dragon. Stuck in a human form, the dragon is furious about the situation and immediately lashes out at her. Unsure what to believe, Esmeralda is hesitant on what to do until danger comes after both of them.
“Forced to work together, they must restore the six elemental crystals that appeared around her neck. Each one represents one of the sacred lands of dragons. Out on the run, they must find the crystal flowers and allies to get answers about the past. In order to stand a chance against Delhi, they must succeed or die trying.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Amber Hall’s new audiobook will keep listeners spellbound as they follow along on this epic quest to save both mankind and the crystal dragons from King Delhi’s reign of terror. But as Esmeralda faces off against evil magic, curses, and monsters, will she and Onyx get along long enough to solve the mysteries of what happened to the dragons before it's too late? Or will history repeat itself?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Last of the Crystal Dragon” by Amber Hall through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
