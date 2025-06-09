Author Amber Hall's New Audiobook, "Last of the Crystal Dragon," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Work to Restore the Dragon Lands of Her World

Recent audiobook release “Last of the Crystal Dragon” from Audiobook Network author Amber Hall is a gripping tale set in a world in which dragons are thought to have been completely eradicated. But when a young woman discovers the last crystal dragon, they must work together to restore the dragon lands and stop the self-appointed king to restore peace to both their worlds.