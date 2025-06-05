MAI Fulfillment Launches California Facility for Rapid Coast-to-Coast Shipping

MAI Fulfillment has launched a new 72,000 sq. ft. facility in Corona, CA, minutes from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This west coast expansion reduces transit times, cuts shipping costs, and boosts flexibility for growing brands. Backed by in-warehouse support and advanced tech, the new location powers fast, scalable fulfillment built for peak season and beyond.