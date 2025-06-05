MAI Fulfillment Launches California Facility for Rapid Coast-to-Coast Shipping
MAI Fulfillment has launched a new 72,000 sq. ft. facility in Corona, CA, minutes from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. This west coast expansion reduces transit times, cuts shipping costs, and boosts flexibility for growing brands. Backed by in-warehouse support and advanced tech, the new location powers fast, scalable fulfillment built for peak season and beyond.
Elgin, IL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAI Fulfillment announces the opening of a new 72,000 square foot A-grade warehouse and fulfillment center in Corona, California. This strategic expansion supports MAI’s continued growth and commitment to fast scalable and cost-efficient nationwide fulfillment.
Located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, this new facility strengthens MAI’s supply chain capabilities by offering direct access to inbound freight and significantly reducing time in transit to customers across the western United States.
With this west coast addition MAI customers now have the flexibility to store inventory closer to their customer base. This means faster delivery times lower shipping costs and improved overall performance. Whether shifting a portion of stock or relocating full product lines brands can optimize fulfillment with greater control and efficiency.
Every MAI order fulfillment facility including the new Corona location is staffed with dedicated in-warehouse support. Customers work with real people who are physically integrated within their operations. This level of service is something their clients consistently ask for and it continues to set MAI apart from fulfillment providers that rely on remote or disconnected support teams.
“This move to set up operations on the west coast enables MAI to offer our signature service in multiple geographical locations - all while simplifying and reducing costs for our customers” said Ted Scislowski, CEO.
As brands prepare for peak season and long-term growth MAI delivers the technology-driven infrastructure they need to scale with confidence. With omnichannel DTC & B2B fulfillment support their solutions are built to adapt to changing demand without compromising precision or speed.
About MAI Fulfillment
MAI Fulfillment is a top third-party logistics provider built for businesses that demand, speed, precision, and scalability for their DTC & B2B order fulfillment. Their omnichannel fulfillment solutions integrate with over 100 ecommerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, BigComemrce, SPS and more to create a seamless order fulfillment experience. They provide dedicated customer support from within the warehouse a fully customizable warehouse management system with advanced technology that drives efficiency at every stage. Their flat-rate transparent pricing keeps costs predictable and our eco-friendly packaging options support sustainability without sacrificing performance.
Located near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, this new facility strengthens MAI’s supply chain capabilities by offering direct access to inbound freight and significantly reducing time in transit to customers across the western United States.
With this west coast addition MAI customers now have the flexibility to store inventory closer to their customer base. This means faster delivery times lower shipping costs and improved overall performance. Whether shifting a portion of stock or relocating full product lines brands can optimize fulfillment with greater control and efficiency.
Every MAI order fulfillment facility including the new Corona location is staffed with dedicated in-warehouse support. Customers work with real people who are physically integrated within their operations. This level of service is something their clients consistently ask for and it continues to set MAI apart from fulfillment providers that rely on remote or disconnected support teams.
“This move to set up operations on the west coast enables MAI to offer our signature service in multiple geographical locations - all while simplifying and reducing costs for our customers” said Ted Scislowski, CEO.
As brands prepare for peak season and long-term growth MAI delivers the technology-driven infrastructure they need to scale with confidence. With omnichannel DTC & B2B fulfillment support their solutions are built to adapt to changing demand without compromising precision or speed.
About MAI Fulfillment
MAI Fulfillment is a top third-party logistics provider built for businesses that demand, speed, precision, and scalability for their DTC & B2B order fulfillment. Their omnichannel fulfillment solutions integrate with over 100 ecommerce platforms including Shopify, WooCommerce, BigComemrce, SPS and more to create a seamless order fulfillment experience. They provide dedicated customer support from within the warehouse a fully customizable warehouse management system with advanced technology that drives efficiency at every stage. Their flat-rate transparent pricing keeps costs predictable and our eco-friendly packaging options support sustainability without sacrificing performance.
Contact
MAI FulfillmentContact
Erik Tonge
800-511-9384
maifulfillment.com
Erik Tonge
800-511-9384
maifulfillment.com
Categories