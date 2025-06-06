Buzz Box Announces Closure Amid Challenging Market Conditions
Portland, OR, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Buzz Box, a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary, announces today that it will be laying off its Budtender staff on June 6 and closing its doors permanently by June 30, 2025. This difficult decision comes after a sustained period of low sales and an increasingly challenging market environment.
Since opening in 2021, Buzz Box has proudly served the Portland area, committed to offering high-quality products, education, and a welcoming experience for their customers. However, ongoing industry-wide pressures, shifting regulations, and economic headwinds have made it increasingly difficult to maintain operations.
“We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers, employees, vendors, and community partners who have supported us over the years,” said Keaton Dunker, Partner at Buzz Box. “While this chapter is ending, we remain proud of what we built together and the role we’ve played in advancing access to legal cannabis in a responsible, community-minded way.”
Employees have been notified and are being supported through the transition. Remaining inventory will be available at discounted prices while supplies last, and the team will continue to operate on reduced hours with the same commitment to service and compliance until the final day of operations.
For questions or additional information, please contact:
310-871-8005
