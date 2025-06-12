Author Jeffrey McDonald's New Audiobook, “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time,” Follows a Young Teen Who is Pursued by Government Agents to Abuse His Power of Time Travel

Recent audiobook release “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time” from Audiobook Network author Jeffrey McDonald is a compelling tale that follows Max, a young teen who finds himself transported back in time during World War II. After his time travel powers manifest, the American government steps in to try and use his power for their own goals.