Author Jeffrey McDonald's New Audiobook, “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time,” Follows a Young Teen Who is Pursued by Government Agents to Abuse His Power of Time Travel
Recent audiobook release “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time” from Audiobook Network author Jeffrey McDonald is a compelling tale that follows Max, a young teen who finds himself transported back in time during World War II. After his time travel powers manifest, the American government steps in to try and use his power for their own goals.
St. Louis, MO, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey McDonald has completed his new audiobook, “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time”: a stirring tale of a young teen named Max who, after discovering his incredible powers of time travel, must find a way to protect his family as well as his allies in the past after the government tries to abuse his power for their own purposes.
“Max, a thirteen-year-old boy, has the rare genetic ability to travel back in time,” writes McDonald. “This ability is unpredictable because it manifests itself during adolescence. Following his adoption, he is thrown back in time to World War II during Operation Market Garden and must make allies in order to survive. His life is thrown into complete disarray while he is gone as secrets are revealed and conspiracies come to pass. In order to save his new family and much more, he must endure, find his way back, and embark on an adventure to find a man he knew during his time in World War II.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jeffrey McDonald’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on Max’s epic journey across history, leading him on an epic quest to save his loved ones at all costs. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time” will leave listeners spellbound and eager for more with each twist and turn.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time” by Jeffrey McDonald through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
