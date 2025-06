Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast

Destin, FL, June 10, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Veteran Real Estate Investor Launches “12 Weeks to Close” Program to Train First-Time Real Estate Investors NationwideWith over 38 years of real estate investment experience, Bill Harloff has launched a new educational program, 12 Weeks to Close, designed to help first-time investors as well as seasoned investor's navigate and complete their first real estate transaction within 12 weeks. The program is structured around Harloff’s proven methodology and long-standing track record, which includes more than 1,000 residential properties bought and sold Well Documented" and over 500 negotiated short sales.The initiative responds to a growing demand for practical, step-by-step guidance in an increasingly complex housing market. “12 Weeks to Close” delivers a systematic approach, equipping new investors with real-world tools, strategies, and mentorship to confidently enter the market, even without prior experience.The program has drawn interest from a wide range of aspiring investors across the U.S., particularly women between the ages of 30 and 60 who are seeking new financial opportunities, greater flexibility, and long-term independence through real estate.“My goal is to provide a clear, structured path for people who want to take action but don’t know where to start,” Harloff said. “This is a hands-on system grounded in real results—not theory.”The program is currently available nationwide through a virtual platform, with additional support options offered via group coaching and one-on-one mentoring.For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or interviews:Contact: Program Success Coordinators via email.ATTN:Jill, Sara, LoriEmail:Website: 12Weekstoclose.comFollow them on all social media platforms:12 Weeks to CloseIG, FB, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok.