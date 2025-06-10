Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast
Industry legend and short sale expert Bill Harloff announces the nationwide success of 12 Weeks to Close, the most detailed real estate investing system in America. Designed to help everyday people—especially women—achieve time, freedom, and financial independence, this step-by-step program empowers students to confidently close their first real estate deal in just 12 weeks, even with no prior experience.
Destin, FL, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Veteran Real Estate Investor Launches “12 Weeks to Close” Program to Train First-Time Real Estate Investors Nationwide
With over 38 years of real estate investment experience, Bill Harloff has launched a new educational program, 12 Weeks to Close, designed to help first-time investors as well as seasoned investor's navigate and complete their first real estate transaction within 12 weeks. The program is structured around Harloff’s proven methodology and long-standing track record, which includes more than 1,000 residential properties bought and sold Well Documented" and over 500 negotiated short sales.
The initiative responds to a growing demand for practical, step-by-step guidance in an increasingly complex housing market. “12 Weeks to Close” delivers a systematic approach, equipping new investors with real-world tools, strategies, and mentorship to confidently enter the market, even without prior experience.
The program has drawn interest from a wide range of aspiring investors across the U.S., particularly women between the ages of 30 and 60 who are seeking new financial opportunities, greater flexibility, and long-term independence through real estate.
“My goal is to provide a clear, structured path for people who want to take action but don’t know where to start,” Harloff said. “This is a hands-on system grounded in real results—not theory.”
The program is currently available nationwide through a virtual platform, with additional support options offered via group coaching and one-on-one mentoring.
For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or interviews:
Contact: Program Success Coordinators via email.
ATTN:
Jill, Sara, Lori
Email:
info@12weekstoclose.com
Website: 12Weekstoclose.com
Follow them on all social media platforms:
12 Weeks to Close
IG, FB, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok.
With over 38 years of real estate investment experience, Bill Harloff has launched a new educational program, 12 Weeks to Close, designed to help first-time investors as well as seasoned investor's navigate and complete their first real estate transaction within 12 weeks. The program is structured around Harloff’s proven methodology and long-standing track record, which includes more than 1,000 residential properties bought and sold Well Documented" and over 500 negotiated short sales.
The initiative responds to a growing demand for practical, step-by-step guidance in an increasingly complex housing market. “12 Weeks to Close” delivers a systematic approach, equipping new investors with real-world tools, strategies, and mentorship to confidently enter the market, even without prior experience.
The program has drawn interest from a wide range of aspiring investors across the U.S., particularly women between the ages of 30 and 60 who are seeking new financial opportunities, greater flexibility, and long-term independence through real estate.
“My goal is to provide a clear, structured path for people who want to take action but don’t know where to start,” Harloff said. “This is a hands-on system grounded in real results—not theory.”
The program is currently available nationwide through a virtual platform, with additional support options offered via group coaching and one-on-one mentoring.
For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or interviews:
Contact: Program Success Coordinators via email.
ATTN:
Jill, Sara, Lori
Email:
info@12weekstoclose.com
Website: 12Weekstoclose.com
Follow them on all social media platforms:
12 Weeks to Close
IG, FB, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok.
Contact
12 Weeks to Close,LLCContact
William Harloff
850-274-4180
12weekstoclose.com
William Harloff
850-274-4180
12weekstoclose.com
Categories