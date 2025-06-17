Broadway, TV Star, Carole Demas, Celebrating 85 Years of Life in "Firefly," Wednesday, July 23, 7:00pm, at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced by A.D.R. Studios

"Firefly," features songs and memories from her storied career. With special guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden), Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease), and Ryan Williams (Broadway Tour Grease). A One Night Only Event at 54 Below on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm.