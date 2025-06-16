Author Vladimir Slackoff's New Audiobook, "Catholic Verses Christian," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Difference Between Biblical Truth and False Teachings

Recent audiobook release “Catholic Verses Christian” from Audiobook Network author Vladimir Slackoff is a faith-based guide aimed at helping listeners gain insight into discerning Biblical truth from deceptive doctrines. Based upon the author’s own experiences, “Catholic Verses Christian” is a vital tool for anyone who finds themselves lost and confused about what the church truly teaches.