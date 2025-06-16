Author Vladimir Slackoff's New Audiobook, "Catholic Verses Christian," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Difference Between Biblical Truth and False Teachings
Recent audiobook release “Catholic Verses Christian” from Audiobook Network author Vladimir Slackoff is a faith-based guide aimed at helping listeners gain insight into discerning Biblical truth from deceptive doctrines. Based upon the author’s own experiences, “Catholic Verses Christian” is a vital tool for anyone who finds themselves lost and confused about what the church truly teaches.
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vladimir Slackoff, a veteran who served in South Korea and Vietnam, and worked in the construction industry, has completed his new audiobook, “Catholic Verses Christian”: a poignant read that offers listeners an insightful look at how to understand what teachings from the church are truthful and rooted in the Bible, instead of misleading or completely false interpretations.
“False preachers are as common as those who preach the truth,” writes Slackoff. “Each individual is responsible for what they come to believe. We all suffer from the mistakes we make. When it comes to God, the less mistakes, the better.
“This book is a summary of applying scriptures to daily life and enjoying great results! It’s my personal opinion that everyone is entitled to the Lord’s best, but you can’t have his best unless you read his words, unless you understand what he taught.
“Traditional religious teaching does little to improve anyone’s relationship with the Lord, past their initial instructions. As you read, the secrets of the scriptures will be opened to you. The wall between you and God will begin to dissipate. Your understanding of God will become clearer.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vladimir Slackoff’s new audiobook will serve as a vital resource for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how they can assess which religious teachings truly align with God’s plan and Holy Word. Through sharing his work, Slackoff hopes to help listeners from all walks of life become empowered to make informed decisions in order to protect themselves and their faith from those who would lead them astray.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Catholic Verses Christian” by Vladimir Slackoff through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“False preachers are as common as those who preach the truth,” writes Slackoff. “Each individual is responsible for what they come to believe. We all suffer from the mistakes we make. When it comes to God, the less mistakes, the better.
“This book is a summary of applying scriptures to daily life and enjoying great results! It’s my personal opinion that everyone is entitled to the Lord’s best, but you can’t have his best unless you read his words, unless you understand what he taught.
“Traditional religious teaching does little to improve anyone’s relationship with the Lord, past their initial instructions. As you read, the secrets of the scriptures will be opened to you. The wall between you and God will begin to dissipate. Your understanding of God will become clearer.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Vladimir Slackoff’s new audiobook will serve as a vital resource for anyone seeking to gain a better understanding of how they can assess which religious teachings truly align with God’s plan and Holy Word. Through sharing his work, Slackoff hopes to help listeners from all walks of life become empowered to make informed decisions in order to protect themselves and their faith from those who would lead them astray.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Catholic Verses Christian” by Vladimir Slackoff through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories