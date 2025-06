Columbia County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Hudson, NY, June 12, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Columbia County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST).This online-only event features over 10 properties, including residential homes, commercial buildings, and vacant lots, available to the highest bidder.Tax foreclosure auctions like this help Columbia County recover unpaid property taxes and return underutilized properties to productive use—generating revenue and stimulating local economic development.“We’ve had the privilege of conducting a few successful auctions on behalf of Columbia County over the years,” said RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager at Auctions International. “The online format continues to prove its value by attracting a wider audience of bidders, which ultimately maximizes returns for the County. This auction offers buyers a convenient, transparent, and competitive opportunity to invest in local real estate.”To participate, interested bidders must complete an online registration packet and set up a bidding account with Auctions International. Both steps can be completed through www.auctionsinternational.com. Registration packets must be submitted by 4:00 PM on Monday, July 28, 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted.For a full list of available properties—including descriptions and photographs—visit www.ColumbiaCoAuction.com or www.AuctionsInternational.com.