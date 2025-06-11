Renu Robotics Appoints Iain Cooper as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth
Renu Robotics, a San Antonio-based leader in autonomous vegetation management for the energy and solar sectors, has named Iain Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cooper brings over 30 years of global experience in energy technology, with a strong background in innovation, leadership, and scaling advanced technologies.
Renu Robotics, a leader in autonomous vegetation management for the energy and solar industries, is proud to announce the appointment of Iain Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Iain brings a distinguished track record of leadership and innovation across the energy technology sector, with over three decades of global experience. Most recently, he served as CEO of SeekOps, a provider of advanced greenhouse gas emissions monitoring solutions. Prior to that, he spent 28 years at Schlumberger, where he founded and led their Corporate Venture Capital division, investing in more than 20 startups — including three IPOs and three successful acquisitions. He also held key roles overseeing global technology development in drilling, completions, and production systems.
“Iain’s strategic insight and deep technical background will be instrumental in guiding Renu Robotics through its next phase of growth,” said Mike Kienitz, Chair of the Board at Renu Robotics. “His experience scaling advanced technologies and building innovation-focused organizations aligns perfectly with Renu’s mission to lead the autonomous revolution in vegetation management.”
Tim Matus, Founder, and member of the Renu Robotics board, added: “As we enter this next phase of growth, we needed a CEO who understands both the complexity of frontier technology and the financial discipline it takes to scale. Iain brings both, and we have full confidence in his leadership.”
As a holder of 27 U.S. patents and a Fellow of both the Institute of Physics and the Royal Meteorological Society, Iain combines technical expertise with business acumen. He holds a Ph.D. in Meteorology from the University of Reading and a First-Class Honors degree in Mathematics and Physics. He is also a Certified Director from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.
“Renu Robotics has built exceptional technology for autonomous operations in complex, mission-critical environments,” said Cooper. “I’m excited to lead a company that’s pioneering carbon-free solutions and delivering real impact to energy infrastructure, especially in solar and utility-scale applications.”
Renu Robotics currently has over 100 autonomous units operating across 20 states, helping asset owners and O&M providers reduce costs, improve performance, and eliminate carbon emissions.
About Renu Robotics
Renu Robotics designs and manufactures advanced electric autonomous mowers for precision vegetation management in the energy and solar sectors. With a mission to revolutionize outdoor automation, Renu integrates innovative recharge systems, real-time mission control, and AI-driven fleet intelligence to optimize performance in the field.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Tim A Matus
media@renubot.com
www.renubot.com
