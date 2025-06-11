ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary

ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities.