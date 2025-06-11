ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities.
Chattanooga, TN, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ModWash, one of Pennsylvania's premiere express car wash brands, is excited to announce its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, taking place on Friday, June 13, 2025. In celebration, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held at 1:30 PM in partnership with the Bridgeville Chamber of Commerce.
This newly refreshed location reaffirms ModWash’s commitment to delivering high-quality, convenient, and fun car wash experiences while engaging with the local community. The event will feature a live radio remote with 100.7 Star, giveaways, special promotions, and family-friendly activities.
“We’re proud to be part of the Bridgeville community and thrilled to continue to open our doors with an enhanced experience for our guests,” said Chris Miller, Marketing Manager at ModWash. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to our guests, residents and local businesses that have supported us.”
The Anniversary event includes:
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce Live radio broadcast on-site.
Y108, Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 4 pm till 6 pm
100.7 Star, Friday, June 13, 2025, at 4 pm till 6 pm
ModDrop mascot appearances
Promotional giveaways
Exclusive promotional pricing
As always, guests can expect custom formulated ModAir fresheners, compressed air hoses, free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, and window cleaner at every visit.
For more information on the Bridgeville Anniversary Celebration or to learn more about ModWash’s services and memberships, visit www.ModWash.com.
Media Contact:
Marketing Department
ModWash
marketing@modwash.com
(423) 485-0005
