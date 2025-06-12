Greta Miller Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Greta Miller of Park Ridge, Illinois, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics.
Lexington, VA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A 2024 initiate of the Johns Hopkins University Circle, Miller graduated in December 2024 with a 3.91 GPA and a degree in environmental science and a minor in applied math and statistics.
“I am thrilled to recognize Greta, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Athletics,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
As President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Miller led 60 representatives across 20+ varsity teams, organizing Johns Hopkins' first athletics-led campus blood drive and community events connecting local youth with athletes. She also served as Scholar-Athlete Director for Blue Jays LEAD and coached with the Volo Kids Foundation in Baltimore.
“I’m honored to be recognized as the National Leader of the Year in Athletics by OΔK,” Miller said. This award is incredibly meaningful to me and reflects the support of the teammates, coaches, and mentors who have shaped my journey. I’m grateful to OΔK for recognizing the leadership that grows on and off the court.”
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
