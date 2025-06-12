Lian Peach Awarded 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Lexington, VA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lian Peach of York, Pennsylvania, has been named the 2025 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community.
Peach is a 2023 initiate of the Salisbury University O∆K Circle. She graduated in May 2025 with a 3.95 GPA and a bachelor of arts in political science with minors in economics and quantitative analysis.
“I am thrilled to recognize Lian, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the highest honors presented to the Society's undergraduate members each year.
Peach’s signature initiative, the Period Power Project, addressed period poverty in Wicomico County, Maryland, by distributing 1,000 hygiene kits and creating sustainable resource pathways.
On campus, Peach served as Student Government Association chief of staff and Vice President of Food for the Flock. She helped install 32 menstrual product dispensers as Treasurer of FLARE and co-edited the undergraduate research journal Laridae.
“This award is part of what makes graduate school possible for me as a next step,” Peach said. “I am a lover of learning, and so I am so excited for the ability to continue my growth as a student and as a person at the University of Baltimore next semester.”
Peach also interned with Maryland's Lieutenant Governor and Department of Housing and Community Development while serving as a policy lead for Dear Asian Youth.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
