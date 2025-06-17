MillionLegalPrompts.com Launches: the Largest AI Legal Prompt Database for Lawyers (1,000,000 and Growing) — Now with Free Trial Access
Legal professionals now have unprecedented access to AI-powered drafting tools with the launch of Million Legal Prompts, the most extensive online database of over 1,000,000 unique ChatGPT legal prompts, spanning more than 4,000 practice areas and legal topics.
Gloucester, MA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Designed for attorneys, paralegals, law students, and legal technologists, the platform empowers users to instantly generate contracts, complaints, interrogatories, motions, clauses, legal arguments, and more—streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity in virtually every legal discipline.
The database of Million Legal Prompts includes:
1,000,000+ unique prompts covering 4,000+ legal topics.
Daily additions of new legal prompts.
Custom prompt creation services for subscribers.
A CLE-qualified 200+ slide Masterclass, providing 4 hours of continuing legal education credit on crafting and using legal prompts effectively.
The companion book, "Ten Thousand Legal Prompts for Lawyers," available on the site.
Unlimited database access for just $19.95/month — with a Free Trial available.
A complete bundle (Masterclass + Book + 1-Year Database Access) for only $249.95.
“Generative AI is reshaping legal workflows, but lawyers need more than a chatbot—they need purpose-built tools tailored to real legal tasks. The Million Legal Prompts gives attorneys a strategic advantage by offering high-quality, vetted prompts and education to use them effectively,” said Robert Carp, founder of MillionLegalPrompts.com.
The platform’s intuitive layout, massive scope, and customizable support features make it ideal for solo practitioners, law firms, and legal educators. The CLE-accredited Masterclass, www.millionlegalprompts.com/masterclass, teaches practical prompt engineering strategies with real-world applications for legal drafting and client service.
Best of all, lawyers can try it free before committing—making it easy to explore how AI can work for them.
About Million Legal Prompts
Million Legal Prompts is a cutting-edge legal technology platform offering the world’s largest curated database of AI legal prompts. It equips attorneys with prompt-driven tools to create documents faster, smarter, and more accurately. With new prompts added daily and a team ready to assist with custom prompt generation, the platform is revolutionizing how legal work gets done.
For more information or to start your free trial, visit www.millionlegalprompts.com.
Contact
Robert Carp
339-236-0088
www.millionlegalprompts.com
