MillionLegalPrompts.com Launches: the Largest AI Legal Prompt Database for Lawyers (1,000,000 and Growing) — Now with Free Trial Access

Legal professionals now have unprecedented access to AI-powered drafting tools with the launch of Million Legal Prompts, the most extensive online database of over 1,000,000 unique ChatGPT legal prompts, spanning more than 4,000 practice areas and legal topics.