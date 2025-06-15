Fantastic Nutrition Launches Creatine Fantastic, a Science-Based Supplement Featuring Creatine and myHMB® for Enhanced Muscle Strength and Recovery
Research shows that combining creatine with myHMB can increase lean muscle mass up to 30% more than creatine alone (Wilson et al., 2014, Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition). This blend not only helps build muscle and recover faster, but also reduces muscle degradation, enhances athletic performance, and supports cognitive function—a total performance formula for both body and mind.
Bozeman, MT, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fantastic Nutrition, Inc., a Montana-based health and wellness company, announces the launch of Creatine Fantastic, a new dietary supplement combining CreaPure® Creatine Monohydrate, myHMB®, BioPerine®, and Vitamin D3. Developed for active individuals of all ages, the product supports muscle strength, recovery, and performance.
The formulation is based on published research suggesting a synergistic benefit when creatine is combined with HMB. A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (Wilson et al., 2014) found that stacking creatine with myHMB may result in up to 30% greater gains in lean muscle mass than creatine alone.
Key ingredients include:
CreaPure® Creatine Monohydrate – Clinically supported to enhance strength, power, and muscle mass
myHMB® – Helps prevent muscle tissue breakdown and promotes recovery
BioPerine® – Aids in nutrient absorption
Vitamin D3 – Supports muscle function, immune response, and cognitive health
"Creatine Fantastic reflects our focus on clean, science-backed formulas for people who value long-term performance," said Mike Walls, President of Fantastic Nutrition. "Our customers aren’t just training for now—they’re training for life."
Creatine Fantastic is unflavored, free of artificial additives and sweeteners, and mixes easily in water, smoothies, or post-workout drinks. It is available now on FantasticNutrition.com and Amazon.
About Fantastic Nutrition, Inc.
Founded in Bozeman, Montana, Fantastic Nutrition specializes in natural, research-based supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company focuses on ingredient transparency, clinical efficacy, and premium quality to support fitness, wellness, and longevity.
Contact:
Mike Walls
President, Fantastic Nutrition, Inc.
cs@fantasticnutrition.com
www.fantasticnutrition.com
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
