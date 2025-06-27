Brian Eaton Mines Emotional Depths with Genre-Bending "Like a Root out of Dry Ground"
Eaton’s latest album dives deep into the fertile territory where jazz fusion meets the dusty plains of Americana, a style he dubs "cowboy jazz." This deeply personal and sonically adventurous record mines emotional depths through genre-defying soundscapes. It pays tribute to his father while exploring themes of resilience.
Portland, OR, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Brian Eaton has released his most personal and sonically adventurous album to date, "Like a Root out of Dry Ground." The album is now available through his own Eatin’ Records imprint and can be found on all major digital platforms. This genre-defying instrumental work showcases Eaton's unique creativity and has truly taken root in the music world.
Known for his fearless approach to musical boundaries, Eaton’s latest offering dives deep into the fertile territory where jazz fusion meets the dusty plains of Americana. "Like a Root out of Dry Ground" isn’t easily pigeonholed; instead, it’s a rich tapestry woven from threads of folk introspection, country twang, rock energy, blues grit, and the vibrant rhythms of Latin jazz. In fact, a significant portion of the seven original compositions leans into a captivating sound that could only be described as “cowboy jazz” — a sonic landscape ripe for exploration.
What makes this album particularly compelling is the deeply personal context surrounding its creation. The majority of the music was written during a challenging period when Eaton’s father was battling serious health issues in his final days. This emotional weight permeates the album, lending a profound sense of vulnerability and introspection to the intricate instrumental arrangements.
The album serves as a heartfelt dedication to Eaton’s father, the very man who ignited his lifelong passion for jazz. The evocative title, "Like a Root out of Dry Ground," is drawn from Isaiah chapter 53, a passage reflecting on the promise of redemption found amidst suffering. This poignant connection underscores the album’s underlying themes of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of familial love.
“This album feels incredibly personal,” says Eaton. “It’s a reflection of a complex time, and a way to honor the profound influence my father had on my musical path. I hope the music resonates with listeners on an emotional level, just as it does for me.”
"Like a Root out of Dry Ground" promises to be more than just a collection of songs; it’s an immersive sonic journey through grief, memory, the boundless possibilities of musical expression, and the unexpected beauty that can emerge from difficult circumstances. Eaton has once again proven his mettle as a singular force in contemporary instrumental music, crafting a compelling album that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.
Track Listing:
1. Branches Lay Broken 3:05
2. Like a Root out of Dry Ground 5:08
3. The Olive, The Fig, And the Vine 7:24
4. Unleavened Seeds of Salt 3:32
5. Oregon Yew 6:55
6. The Sitka Sings, The Sitka Sleeps 6:51
7. Words Forever Echo (For Dad) 6:21
For more information, please visit BrianEaton.com
