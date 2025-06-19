Authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager's New Audiobook, "Battle in the Bedroom: the 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage," Delves Into How Intimacy Can Impact a Marriage

Recent audiobook release “Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage” from Audiobook Network authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager is an informative book that tastefully and tactfully addresses the sensitive subject of intimacy within marriage, revealing how a couple can work through their intimacy problems through understanding, communication, and consistency.