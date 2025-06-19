Authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager's New Audiobook, "Battle in the Bedroom: the 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage," Delves Into How Intimacy Can Impact a Marriage
Recent audiobook release “Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage” from Audiobook Network authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager is an informative book that tastefully and tactfully addresses the sensitive subject of intimacy within marriage, revealing how a couple can work through their intimacy problems through understanding, communication, and consistency.
Nampa, ID, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager, who have been married for over thirty-five years and share two children and three grandchildren, have completed their new audiobook, “Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage”: a comprehensive and insightful guide aimed at helping married couples understand the differences between men and women when it comes to intimacy, and how the problems that arise from these differences can be resolved before they lead to divorce.
Author Dr. Shelly Crager has been in the education field for over twenty-five years, with twenty of those years in administration as a principal at two large, private Christian schools. She also serves as a commissioner on a board for accrediting private schools across the Northwest.
D. L. Crager is a natural entrepreneur, having successfully developed small companies in several states. For over three decades, he has served in church leadership roles as an Elder and board member. Now, he is a full-time author writing fiction and nonfiction books.
“We’ve all heard the phrase ‘the honeymoon is over,’” write D.L. and Dr. Shelly. “Many marriages take a dramatic turn for the worse after having children, bringing an abrupt end to the honeymoon bliss. Feelings of confusion, disappointment, and hopelessness begin to impact intimacy between the sheets, leaving a husband lacking satisfaction and a wife feeling tired and defeated.
“When the powerful knowledge of the 4 stages of intimacy and marriage is revealed in this book, an explosive transformation will take place in your relationship. Relief and satisfaction can finally be experienced as hope and joy take your marriage and intimacy to extraordinary heights.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager’s new audiobook will not only provide a detailed overview of the differences between men and women when it comes to intimacy but also delve into a plethora of powerful information to understand the opposite sex and reform the foundation and redirect the direction of a marriage for positive growth and satisfaction. Drawing upon years of personal research and observations, D.L. and Dr. Shelly share their writings in the hope of saving marriages that may otherwise be considered unsalvageable.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Battle in the Bedroom: The 4 Stages of Intimacy and Marriage” by D.L. Crager & Dr. Shelly Crager through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
