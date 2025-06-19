Authors D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager's New Audiobook, "Is Your Life Out of Order?" Explores the Five Relationships Found in Everyone's Life & the Order They Should be Held in
Recent audiobook release “Is Your Life Out of Order?” from Audiobook Network authors D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager is an informative and comprehensive guide to understanding the five main relationships within one’s life, and how ranking these relationships in the wrong order of importance can lead to an unhappy and unfulfilling life.
Nampa, ID, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager, who have been married for over thirty-five years and share two children and three grandchildren, have completed their new audiobook, “Is Your Life Out of Order?”: a unique and thought-provoking look at the five main relationships in life and how they should be prioritized in order to build positive growth and create balance, hope, joy, and contentment.
Author Dr. Shelly Crager has been in the education field for over twenty-five years, with twenty of those years in administration as a principal at two large, private Christian schools. She also serves as a commissioner on a board for accrediting private schools across the Northwest.
D. L. Crager is a natural entrepreneur, having successfully developed small companies in several states. For over three decades, he has served in church leadership roles as an Elder and board member. Now, he is a full-time author writing fiction and nonfiction books.
“Why do many marriages, families, and careers appear to be perfect?” write D. L. and Dr. Shelly. “The truth is...there is no such thing as a perfect life within all our relationships.
“We can be good illusionists, but every relationship has some kind of difficult obstacles that create friction, frustration, or pain. This leaves us feeling alone, angry, hopeless, or unsatisfied as purpose fades away.
“If you believe you have healthy relationships, or know you need help, you will have fun and be amazingly inspired as answers are literally at your fingertips, giving you many ah-ha moments, leading you to say, ‘Yes, that’s me, or us!’”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager’s new audiobook will challenge listeners to look within so that they can understand why and where things went wrong in life, thus moving them forward towards success. Based upon years of professional and personal observations, D.L. and Dr. Shelly hope their findings will become a vital resource for anyone seeking to improve the dysfunctional relationships in their life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Is Your Life Out of Order?” by D.L. & Dr. Shelly Crager through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
