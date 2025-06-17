Center for Hearing and Communication Partners with Eargasm and Live Nation to Promote Hearing Health at Vans Warped Tour 2025
The Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) has partnered with Eargasm and Live Nation to promote hearing health at the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to use high-fidelity earplugs, with a portion of sales supporting CHC’s efforts to raise awareness about noise-induced hearing loss. The partnership brings hearing protection to the forefront of the live music experience.
New York, NY, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) is excited to announce a new charitable partnership with Eargasm, a leading manufacturer of High Fidelity Earplugs, with support from Live Nation, the world’s premier live entertainment company. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about hearing health and noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) among concertgoers at Live Nation's 2025 Vans Warped Tour.
Through this initiative, Eargasm will donate a portion of the sales from Warped’s High Fidelity Earplugs to CHC to support hearing care awareness and education initiatives. The earplugs can reduce volume evenly without distorting sound, allowing fans to enjoy live music clearly and safely.
The 2025 Vans Warped Tour is being produced in partnership with Insomniac, the experience creators behind some of the world’s largest music festivals and live events, bringing an elevated live music experience to fans across the country.
Festival Dates/Locations:
• Washington, D.C.: June 14-15 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus
• Long Beach, CA: July 26-27 at Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront
• Orlando, FL: Nov. 15-16 at Camping World Stadium Campus
"We're thrilled to be part of a partnership that prioritizes hearing conservation," said Nancy Nadler, Deputy Executive Director of CHC. "When people use Eargasm earplugs, it's a win-win-win: concertgoers can enjoy live music without risking their hearing, CHC can expand our impact by educating the public about noise-induced hearing loss, and Live Nation reinforces its commitment to the long-term wellness of its audience. We want every music fan to enjoy not just one show, but a lifetime of music appreciation."
Live Nation has long been committed to creating safe, immersive live music experiences that keep fans returning for generations. As the global leader in live entertainment, the company understands that hearing health is essential to ensuring concertgoers can enjoy music today and for years to come. With a strong history of supporting philanthropic initiatives, Live Nation has championed numerous programs focused on health, accessibility, and community impact—making music a force for good worldwide.
Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is a serious and growing public health concern, especially among teens and young adults. Recent studies show that nearly one in four Americans aged 12–34 exhibit signs of noise-related hearing damage. NIHL is permanent but entirely preventable through simple actions, such as wearing earplugs at concerts.
As the founder of International Noise Awareness Day, CHC has been at the forefront of global efforts to raise awareness about the impact of environmental noise on hearing, health, and quality of life. CHC leads initiatives to educate the public on safe listening practices, including the observance of International Noise Awareness Day to highlight the long-term effects of excessive noise exposure.
For more information, contact Nancy Nadler at 917-305-7810 or nnadler@chchearing.org
Learn more about CHC and the dangers of noise at CHChearing.org and noiseawareness.org
About the Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC):
CHC is a nonprofit leader in hearing health, providing comprehensive audiology, speech-language therapy, emotional wellness services, and educational outreach for people of all ages. Founded in 1910, CHC empowers individuals affected by hearing loss while promoting public awareness and prevention through campaigns like International Noise Awareness Day.
About Eargasm:
Eargasm creates premium hearing protection products designed to preserve sound quality while reducing harmful volume levels. Trusted by musicians, professionals, and live music fans, Eargasm is on a mission to make hearing safety a standard part of the concert experience.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.
Contact
Nancy Nadler
917-305-7810
CHChearing.org
