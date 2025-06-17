Center for Hearing and Communication Partners with Eargasm and Live Nation to Promote Hearing Health at Vans Warped Tour 2025

The Center for Hearing and Communication (CHC) has partnered with Eargasm and Live Nation to promote hearing health at the 2025 Vans Warped Tour. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to use high-fidelity earplugs, with a portion of sales supporting CHC’s efforts to raise awareness about noise-induced hearing loss. The partnership brings hearing protection to the forefront of the live music experience.