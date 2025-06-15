Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida.
Detroit, MI, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A fresh approach to life insurance has arrived in Michigan with the launch of Yolk Life Insurance, a modern agency built to meet the needs of today’s families, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Co-founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to demystify life insurance and empower people with practical tools for financial freedom—now, not later.
“We’re redefining financial freedom for a new generation,” said Tim Allen, Co-Founder. “Wealth shouldn’t be something you wait for. It should be something you build today.”
Yolk Life offers life insurance for all situations—including term life, permanent coverage, and policies with living benefits that provide real-time access to funds in the event of a serious illness or injury. But the company doesn’t stop there. Each client receives a personalized financial roadmap, designed to guide them from where they are now to where they want to be—through every stage of life.
“I don’t just sell policies,” added CEO Adam Szlamkowicz. “I help people unlock financial tools they never knew existed. This isn’t just about death benefits—it’s about giving people the freedom to live better today.”
With a focus on education, transparency, and cutting-edge digital tools, Yolk Life makes insurance accessible, understandable, and actionable. Whether clients are just starting a family, buying a home, building a business, or planning for retirement, the Yolk team ensures they have a clear plan from their current destination to their last—and everything in between.
Yolk Life is currently offering coverage throughout Michigan, Texas and Florida with plans to expand nationally. The team provides complimentary consultations, easy virtual appointments, and no-pressure guidance tailored to each client’s unique financial goals.
To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit www.yolklifeinsurance.com.
Contact & Inquiries:
E-Mail: press@yolklifeinsurance.com
Phone: 888.482.1479
Notice:
Yolk Life is an independent insurance agency. Products and services are offered through various licensed insurance carriers. Coverage and product availability may vary by state and are subject to underwriting approval. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of insurance. All applications are subject to review and approval by the issuing insurance carrier. Policy features, benefits, and riders may vary by product and carrier. Guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing company. Yolk Life does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult a qualified tax advisor for guidance on tax treatment of life insurance products.
