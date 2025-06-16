Escape Into a Story: Sterling Ridge Announces Exclusive Reading Retreat with Katherine Center
Sterling Ridge Resort will host its popular Reading Retreat from November 14–16, 2025, featuring bestselling author Katherine Center. Set in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains, the event offers a cozy weekend of author meet-and-greets, group discussions, and time to relax in private log cabins. Highlights include signed books, curated gifts, and a community book swap. Booking opens by phone only on June 16 at 1:00 PM EST.
Jeffersonvile, VT, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sterling Ridge Resort is thrilled to announce the return of its signature Reading Retreat, taking place November 14–16, 2025. Headlining this fall’s event is Katherine Center, beloved New York Times bestselling author of The Bodyguard and Happiness for Beginners.
Reading retreats are becoming a popular way to relax and recharge, and Sterling Ridge Resort offers one of the best experiences around. Tucked in Vermont’s Green Mountains and named “Best Rustic Retreat in New England” by Yankee Magazine, the resort creates the perfect setting for a weekend of books, conversation, and connection with fellow readers and favorite authors.
The November retreat includes a welcome reception with charcuterie, lunch with Katherine Center, and a Sunday brunch with a surprise guest author. Guests will enjoy time to relax in their private log cabins, explore the property, and participate in thoughtful group conversations. Each attendee receives signed books and a collection of curated gifts, including a custom Get Vermontea blend, bookworm tote, wooden bookmark, and Sterling Ridge Resort mug. The weekend concludes with a beloved tradition: the community book swap.
Past retreats have delivered memorable surprises—like this spring’s appearance by author Riley Sager, who delighted guests with a box of advance copies of his unreleased novel With A Vengeance, sparking cheers, an impromptu signing, and a joyful group photo.
“Every reading retreat we’ve hosted has been an absolute joy,” said Barb Salg, owner of Sterling Ridge Resort. “It’s incredible to see readers from across the country come together over their shared love of books. The weekends are filled with connection, laughter, and the kind of relaxation only Vermont can offer. We truly love being a part of it and can’t wait to host the next retreat this fall.”
Booking opens Monday, June 16 at 1:00 PM EST by phone only—call 802-644-8265 to reserve your spot. With limited availability and high demand, guests are encouraged to call early and expect brief wait times. Please note: online booking is not available. For updates and full retreat details, visit www.sterlingridgeresort.com/vermont-reading-retreats.
About Sterling Ridge Resort: Sterling Ridge Resort is a year-round log cabin resort tucked in Vermont’s Green Mountains. Family-owned and operated, it offers peaceful lodging, outdoor adventure, and signature experiences.
Sarah Baker
919-353-3917
www.sterlingridgeresort.com/
