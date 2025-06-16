Escape Into a Story: Sterling Ridge Announces Exclusive Reading Retreat with Katherine Center

Sterling Ridge Resort will host its popular Reading Retreat from November 14–16, 2025, featuring bestselling author Katherine Center. Set in Vermont’s scenic Green Mountains, the event offers a cozy weekend of author meet-and-greets, group discussions, and time to relax in private log cabins. Highlights include signed books, curated gifts, and a community book swap. Booking opens by phone only on June 16 at 1:00 PM EST.