Avato Relaunches with a Bold New Vision to Accelerate Enterprise AI Through Advanced Data Correlation Technology
Atlanta, GA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avato Systems announces the formal relaunch of its commercial development strategy, marking a significant evolution in the company's direction and market positioning. This relaunch reflects Avato’s commitment to driving international growth and addressing a growing market demand for its advanced data correlation technology that enables successful, scalable adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries.
Effective immediately, Avato will focus its efforts on helping enterprises harness the full value of their data—structured and unstructured—by aligning business systems, applications, and AI initiatives through a modern, scalable data correlation engine. At the core of this strategic shift is Collective Intelligence, Avato’s approach to augmenting human and system capabilities with AI-ready data frameworks built on the power and precision of the Avato platform.
Ken Ballou, CEO of Avato, stated, “After nearly 13 years of research and development, and proven successes within large, complex enterprise environments, we’ve crystallized Avato’s value for our clients. Our platform enables organizations to modernize their infrastructures and unify the fragmented data they accumulate into a single, comprehensive lens on clients, assets, opportunities, and events. This harmonization allows AI to function as a true workforce multiplier, delivering on the long-awaited promise of business intelligence at scale.
“With Collective Intelligence, Avato empowers organizations to move beyond siloed data and disjointed systems, aligning around a single source of actionable truth. Our mission is to help clients accelerate ROI from their AI investments—and unlock the full power of their enterprise data.”
To support this transformation, Avato is now also launching a redesigned corporate website and a suite of new product and service offerings. Among them is a low-cost Enterprise Data & AI Readiness Assessment - an entry-point engagement that enables organizations to map and prioritize their data correlation and AI strategies, increasing visibility, efficiency, and measurable business success.
Avato’s enhanced market focus will expand beyond its historical strengths in the banking and financial services sectors to now include growth verticals such as retail, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, and healthcare (with a focus on patient medical records and related data infrastructure).
With this relaunch, Avato is firmly positioned at the intersection of data unification and intelligent automation—delivering the foundational capabilities needed to help enterprises transform insights into outcomes and strategy into success.
About Avato Systems
Avato is a global software company dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of Collective Intelligence. With a robust platform for data correlation and hybrid integration, Avato equips enterprises with the tools they need to align data, systems, and strategy to drive AI-enabled growth and innovation. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Avato supports clients across industries and continents with a deep commitment to enabling data-powered transformation.
For media inquiries, please contact:
media@avato.co
http://www.avato.co/
