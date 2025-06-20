Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025

Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact.