Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025
Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact.
New Bern, NC, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tandreia Dixon, the founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc., presented a three-part framework for bridging the digital divide at RenderATL 2025, the South's premier technology conference, held June 11–13 at AmericasMart in downtown Atlanta.
Dixon, who leads the nonprofit dedicated to bringing technology education to rural communities, was selected from more than 3,000 applicants to share her insights on rural digital inclusion at the conference, which welcomed over 7,000 attendees and featured more than 80 speakers.
Origin Story: From Corporate Tech to Community Impact
"After years of traveling and working in big cities, I found myself right back in my hometown," explained Dixon, a global tech veteran with over 10 years of experience in software solutions and business process architecture. "The digital world was moving fast—but my community? It was being left behind. That realization sparked something in me, and I launched Tech Homecoming, Inc. with the goal of bringing tech exposure and education back to rural communities like mine."
Building Bridges Through Human-Centered Design
In her presentation titled "Closing the Tech Divide in Rural Communities," Dixon detailed how Tech Homecoming's initial attempts to introduce A.I. programming in rural Eastern North Carolina failed to gain traction. This pushed Dixon to research human-centered design approaches so that Tech Homecoming could better serve rural communities.
"The Tech Divide—also referred to as the Digital Divide—is the gap between those who have the tools, access, and skills to use technology and those who don't. It disproportionately affects rural, low-income, and historically underserved communities," Dixon explained, citing the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. "It's a modern-day tale of the haves and the have-nots."
Dixon walked through a three-part framework rooted in empathy and collaboration:
Identify Community Partners
Assess Real Community Needs
Co-Create Sustainable Solutions
Impact and Reception
Tech Homecoming's message deeply resonated with RenderATL attendees—particularly those working in tech equity, product development, rural development, and grassroots engagement. Rather than relying solely on devices and connectivity, the organization's strategy focuses on building digital literacy and trust from the ground up.
About Tech Homecoming, Inc.
Tech Homecoming, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded to bridge the digital divide in rural America. Based in Eastern North Carolina, the organization provides technology exposure, education, and mentorship to underserved communities. Through partnerships with local community anchors and a focus on sustainable, culturally relevant solutions, Tech Homecoming is transforming how rural communities engage with technology.
About Tandreia Dixon
Tandreia Dixon is the Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Born and raised in rural Eastern North Carolina, she brings over 10 years of experience in software solutions and business process architecture, having led critical digital transformations in supply chain, financial tech, and service sectors. She uses her expertise and personal story to empower underserved communities through technology access and education.
Call to Action
Tech Homecoming, Inc. is actively seeking partners, funders, and collaborators who share its vision of closing the digital divide in rural America.
Connect with Tandreia Dixon on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tandreia-dixon-27705432
Contact: Tech Homecoming, Inc.
Email address - admin@techhoco.com
Socials - techhomecoming
