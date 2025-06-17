Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination.
Bowling Green, KY, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temporary mobile showroom now open, full storefront to launch August 2025 alongside Cabinets to Go
Lumber Liquidators, a national leader in high-quality, affordable flooring, is excited to announce the move of its Bowling Green store to a new, permanent location at 1435 Campbell Lane. The new space is currently under construction and will open this August—right next door to a brand-new Cabinets To Go showroom.
In the interim, Lumber Liquidators is continuing to serve the Bowling Green community via a fully operational mobile showroom, offering expert support and access to a wide selection of flooring solutions.
“This relocation reflects our commitment to customer convenience, service, and continued investment in the communities we serve,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO. “By co-locating with Cabinets To Go, we’re creating a powerful home renovation destination for our customers—right here in Bowling Green.”
The new location will feature a thoughtfully curated inventory of the latest trends in hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and resilient flooring, along with expert design advice and professional installation. With Cabinets To Go offering cabinetry, closets, and accessories next door, the joint location will provide a seamless, one-stop experience for homeowners, renovators, and contractors alike.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors—at the perfect price. Learn more at www.LumberLiquidators.com
About Cabinets To Go
Cabinets To Go is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality, affordable cabinetry, countertops, and home storage solutions. With showrooms across the country, Cabinets To Go offers expertly curated products, personalized design support, and professional installation services to help customers bring their dream spaces to life. From kitchens and bathrooms to closets and laundry rooms, Cabinets To Go is designed to wow. Learn more at www.CabinetsToGo.com
