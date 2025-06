Posiciona.Digital Launches New Scalable Marketing Framework for Small Businesses

Benito Juarez, Mexico, June 19, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Digital marketing agency Posiciona.Digital has launched a new data-driven marketing framework designed to help small and mid-sized businesses achieve predictable and sustainable growth online.After years of working with frustrated business owners who struggled to generate consistent leads, the company developed a scalable methodology that integrates Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Ads, and web design into one unified strategy. This new framework helps service-based businesses turn digital visibility into qualified leads and long-term clients.“Our clients needed more than just traffic — they needed structure, predictability, and results they could measure,” said the Posiciona.Digital team. “This launch is a turning point for businesses that want to scale without wasting budget on tactics that don’t work.”The framework includes:In-depth business diagnosticsPersonalized strategy creationContinuous optimization through Google Analytics 4, MOZ Pro, and Google Search ConsoleTransparent reporting with KPIs that matterThis launch comes as the agency expands its service offerings across Mexico and Latin America, targeting industries such as consulting, healthcare, coaching, and many more.To learn more, please find them on Google: https://g.co/kgs/Hibtgo5