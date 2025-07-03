Simplifying Fulfillment and Reducing Tariffs Impact for E-Commerce Brands

With international tariffs rising and global logistics growing more complex, e-commerce businesses in the health and beauty space are rethinking their supply chains. A new partnership between Badger Fulfillment Group and Elite Health Partners delivers a streamlined, U.S.-based solution for brands ready to scale—combining manufacturing and fulfillment for faster turnarounds, greater control, and real cost savings.