Actec Announces New Fully Customized AI for Claim Intake
Actec is now offering a fully customized AI product for full claim intake. Besides reducing costs the AI intake is consistent and fully configurable.
Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The future of claims is now: Actec launches end to end AI-Powered Contact Center services for the Insurance Industry.
Actec a leader in claims technology innovation, today announced the launch of its fully AI-powered contact center services designed to transform the claims experience for insurers, carriers, MGA's and TPA's. By merging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with deep insurance expertise, Actec is revolutionizing First Notice of Loss (FNOL), fraud detection and claims management at scale.
"Insurance professionals are overwhelmed by manual processes, siloed systems, and regulatory complexity," said Paul Neleman Vice President at Actec. "We built this platform to the eliminate that friction-speeding up claims, reducing costs, and improving the customer experience from day one"
Key Features Of Actec 's AI-Powered Contact Center Services:
Multi-Modal FNOL with conversational AI
Smart routing and Triage
Real Time Fraud Detection
End to End Claims Visibility
Seamless Integration
Automated Optimization
Why it Matters
Actec helps insurers cut administrative costs, reduce indemnity spend, and respond to crisis like severe weather surges or fraud spikes-without adding complexity. With AI that empowers adjusters rather than replacing them, clients see faster claims cycles, fewer errors, and improved policyholder trust.
"Our clients want more than automation-they want empathy, accuracy, and control," said Paul Neleman. "That's what we deliver with a platform built for insurance professionals, by insurance professionals and AI leaders"
Schedule your free consultation
Actec offers tailored solutions for every line- From auto and property to commercial and gadgets. Whether you need white-glove multilingual FNOL or fraud-first workflows, Actec bring the tools to reduce costs, enhance detection, and build customer trust.
Contact:
Paul Neleman
Vice President
pneleman@actec.com
(770) 916-6847
www.actec.com
Actec a leader in claims technology innovation, today announced the launch of its fully AI-powered contact center services designed to transform the claims experience for insurers, carriers, MGA's and TPA's. By merging state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with deep insurance expertise, Actec is revolutionizing First Notice of Loss (FNOL), fraud detection and claims management at scale.
"Insurance professionals are overwhelmed by manual processes, siloed systems, and regulatory complexity," said Paul Neleman Vice President at Actec. "We built this platform to the eliminate that friction-speeding up claims, reducing costs, and improving the customer experience from day one"
Key Features Of Actec 's AI-Powered Contact Center Services:
Multi-Modal FNOL with conversational AI
Smart routing and Triage
Real Time Fraud Detection
End to End Claims Visibility
Seamless Integration
Automated Optimization
Why it Matters
Actec helps insurers cut administrative costs, reduce indemnity spend, and respond to crisis like severe weather surges or fraud spikes-without adding complexity. With AI that empowers adjusters rather than replacing them, clients see faster claims cycles, fewer errors, and improved policyholder trust.
"Our clients want more than automation-they want empathy, accuracy, and control," said Paul Neleman. "That's what we deliver with a platform built for insurance professionals, by insurance professionals and AI leaders"
Schedule your free consultation
Actec offers tailored solutions for every line- From auto and property to commercial and gadgets. Whether you need white-glove multilingual FNOL or fraud-first workflows, Actec bring the tools to reduce costs, enhance detection, and build customer trust.
Contact:
Paul Neleman
Vice President
pneleman@actec.com
(770) 916-6847
www.actec.com
Contact
Actec SystemsContact
Paul Neleman
954-650-9516
Actec.com
Paul Neleman
954-650-9516
Actec.com
Categories