Author Michael Byron Smith's New Audiobook, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger,” Explores the Challenges That Arise from a Lack of Fatherly Attention
Recent audiobook release “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” from Audiobook Network author Michael Byron Smith is a poignant and stirring memoir that documents the trials that arise in the life of the author, exploring the lasting impact that his lack of fatherly love and attention while growing up had on him, and how he worked to undo the struggles he faced.
Chesterfield, MO, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Byron Smith, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a retired engineer and former US Air Force pilot, has completed his new audiobook, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger”: a compelling and thought-provoking look at the lasting impacts that a lack of fatherly love can have on an individual.
In “A Vagabond Life,” author Michael Byron Smith chronicles the challenges that arise from a lack of nurturing and a deep hunger for fatherly attention. His father is a man with demons, no paternal instinct, and no desire to improve. Michael, however, longs for the tender, intelligent father often exposed when demons allow it. His mother means well, but her youth and lack of education or marketable skills leaves her struggling to keep a roof over her family's heads. The births of six siblings over the course of nine years combine with ongoing evictions, neglect, and cyclical despair to form the backdrop for Michael's childhood and coming of age. With resilience, determination, and some glimmers of good fortune, Michael ultimately rises above his circumstances.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Byron Smith’s new audiobook is rich with both heartache and inspiration, digging deep to untangle the elements of the author’s upbringing and make meaning of the factors impacting not only his life but those of his siblings and future generations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” by Michael Byron Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
