Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options.
Punta Gorda, FL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Way Better Insurance, a Florida-based independent insurance agency specializing in personal lines coverage, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in the heart of Babcock Ranch.
Founded in 2016 by Karen Culbertson and Scott Ehrenfeld, Way Better Insurance was born from a simple idea: customers deserve more than a one-size-fits-all policy. After years in the captive agency world, where they were limited to offering only what the company allowed, Karen and Scott stepped out on their own to give clients real choices with real value.
Now, nearly a decade later, they’ve expanded into Babcock Ranch, a community they’ve watched grow from an ambitious concept into one of Florida’s most vibrant and forward-thinking towns.
“We’ve had our eye on Babcock Ranch since day one,” said co-founder Karen Culbertson. “It’s the kind of community that aligns perfectly with who we are... innovative, future-focused, and built around real relationships.”
Leading the new Babcock office is Managing Partner Ruth Villanueva, a seasoned insurance professional with over 15 years of experience. Ruth previously managed one of the largest Allstate agencies in the country and brings a wealth of knowledge to her new independent role. Like Karen and Scott, Ruth also transitioned from the captive agency model, seeking the freedom to offer what’s actually best for her clients, not just what’s on the shelf.
Ruth is currently meeting with clients at The Hatchery, Babcock Ranch’s flexible co-working and innovation space, while construction continues on the new permanent office located on B Street, just off Lake Babcock Drive. It will be across from Slater’s and around the corner from Curry Creek Outfitters and the Town Center. The new location is expected to open later this year.
Even before putting up a sign, Way Better Insurance has already started protecting homes, autos, golf carts, and boats for Babcock residents.
“This community is built around being intentional... how you live, how you travel, even how you power your home,” said Ruth. “We take the same approach to insurance. It should be tailored, not templated. We’re here to help you protect the life you’ve built, your way.”
To get a quote or schedule a consultation with Ruth, call (239) 456-4540 or visit www.waybetterinsurance.com.
About Way Better Insurance
Way Better Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving Florida residents since 2016. With a focus on personal lines coverage including home, auto, boat, and golf cart insurance, the agency exists to offer smarter solutions, clearer advice, and stronger protection.
Media Contact:
Way Better Insurance
info@waybetterinsurance.com
(239) 456-4540
