Green Natural Wonders Unveils $30 Trillion Fusion of Tech, Minerals & Cryptos
New York, NY, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Green Natural Wonders, a sustainability-focused company led by Sahit Muja, has announced a new initiative that brings together seven environmentally oriented technologies and a suite of ten asset-backed cryptocurrencies. The program is supported by mineral reserves reportedly totaling over one trillion tons, including substantial deposits of magnesium and other resources.
Sahit Muja, who also serves as CEO of Albanian Minerals and Global Mining, has outlined a vision to support a global regenerative economy. The initiative aims to leverage natural resource reserves to support clean energy, carbon capture, sustainable agriculture, and water purification technologies.
Overview of the Technologies
The seven core technologies under development include:
ClimeVera: A carbon management solution designed to capture CO₂ and convert it into materials that can be used to support soil and ecosystem restoration.
Nana-SM: A system using nanotechnology and AI to assist biological organisms in mineral extraction, focusing on environmentally responsible mining.
Desaraa: A desert rehabilitation technology that utilizes AI and mineral blends to support water production and soil improvement.
Elva: A nutrient complex aimed at increasing carbon sequestration in soil and ocean environments.
Valbona-TA: A water purification platform that uses mineral and filtration systems to treat contaminated water.
Olix: A cement production technology that incorporates olivine to reduce CO₂ emissions during manufacturing.
Leznova: A solar-powered energy system designed to deliver scalable clean energy solutions.
Cryptocurrency Integration
Green Natural Wonders has also introduced ten asset-backed cryptocurrencies linked to specific environmental projects and mineral assets. Each currency corresponds to a specific focus area, including:
Magnesium-based and nickel-based tokens
Currencies supporting carbon removal, water restoration, and desert reclamation
Cryptocurrencies tied to green cement, nanotechnology, regenerative agriculture, biotech, and AI-driven sustainability solutions
These digital currencies are positioned as tools for project financing and asset tokenization rather than speculative investment products.
Leadership and Background
Before founding Green Natural Wonders, Sahit Muja accumulated wealth in the mining sector, with a reported net worth of over $3.5 billion. He currently oversees a portfolio of mineral assets and sustainable technologies that are being positioned to support large-scale environmental and economic initiatives.
Green Natural Wonders describes its long-term objective as contributing to the development of a circular, resource-efficient economy through the integration of natural assets, digital finance, and green innovation.
